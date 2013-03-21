What To Do If You Think Your Boss Has It Out For You

If your boss has it out for you, there is probably a reason. There are very few psychopaths and bullies who pick on people for no reason.



I am not saying it doesn’t happen, but it is rare.

And if there is a pattern in your life, it is probably you.

But let’s pretend that your boss has it out for you and there’s no reason why. That’s an ideal scenario. You have two options.

You should document every instance of abuse. Keep a diary. Log witness accounts of what happens. Then you should get a lawyer. Negotiate a settlement. Get some cash. Start over. Try new things. Take risks. Be a d***. You are getting fired, anyway.

If my boss had it out for me, I would probably go for both options. And I would step back and take a philosophical approach. Performance is performance. You are either doing your job — using your knowledge, skills and abilities to increase revenue and profitability while being respectful and supportive of other colleagues — or you’re not.

The people who matter will see your good work even if you don’t realise it’s being seen. And if they don’t, you should quit.

