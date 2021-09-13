Interior designers share 13 tips to keep you from getting bored of your space

Paint all the walls in a room the same color.

“Though accent walls can be fun, I find that clients usually grow bored or sick of the color relatively quickly,” said Lawrence-Levy.

If you’re determined to do an accent wall, he suggested using a neutral color or textured wallpaper to keep things interesting but not overwhelming.

You can also pick an accent wall in a shade or two lighter or darker than the remaining panels so that the space still feels cohesive.