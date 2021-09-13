Interior designers share 13 tips to keep you from getting bored of your space

- Insider asked interior designers how to keep spaces feeling fresh.
- Dim your lighting and swap out rugs for a low-cost change or display flowers in your kitchen.
- Stick with neutral furniture to make redecorating easy. Avoid accent walls and trendy art.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“Using mainly neutral furniture means you can keep things interesting by varying accent pillows or throws when you want a different look,” said Lawrence-Levy.
Opt for one or two smaller accessories rather than furnishing an entire room in bold, unique pieces.
“Though accent walls can be fun, I find that clients usually grow bored or sick of the color relatively quickly,” said Lawrence-Levy.
If you’re determined to do an accent wall, he suggested using a neutral color or textured wallpaper to keep things interesting but not overwhelming.
You can also pick an accent wall in a shade or two lighter or darker than the remaining panels so that the space still feels cohesive.
“Bring in florals for the spring or add some gourds and pine cones for the winter,” said Pyarali. “Designate a few areas of your space where you can arrange seasonal decor.”
A console, dining, or coffee table are great areas for displaying swappable ornaments.
“You can decorate with items that you normally like to hide away when not in use, like spare vases, bowls, or small dishes,” said Simon.
She also suggested decorating with extra books, ceramics, or figurines.
“Collect the pillows that you have on your sofa and switch them with the pillows in your bedroom,” said Simon. “This trick can really help you think differently about your space.”
You can also switch out accessories like throws, blankets, and lamps.
“Nothing can change the energy of a room like adding or changing out an existing rug,” said Simon.
Consider adding in a fresh, new color or buying a vintage one instead. Adding a runner to a hallway can also give your home a connected, layered feel.
“Aside from the visual look and style, different lamps also give off different light quality based on their shade and shape that can completely transform a room,” said Simon.
Not ready to commit? Try swapping your existing bulbs for warmer or cooler ones.
Consider using multifunctional pieces, such as ottomans and benches.
“Changing the scent in your home can become a regular and inexpensive ritual to help your space come to life again,” said Pyarali.
If you don’t want to invest in a diffuser or use artificial fragrances, try adding a vase of fresh flowers.
You can pick up affordable and fun linens at your local thrift shop. You can also splurge on fancier threads to add a touch of luxury to your home.
Buying from a local gallery or online artisan rather than a department store can help you find pieces that speak to you.
“Even if one color scheme runs through your home, make sure your furniture and accessories are made from different materials,” said Lawrence-Levy.
For example, pair a brown fabric-covered chair with a leather one or adorn a green table with jade-colored accessories.
“Add some greenery or flowers, pull out all your cutting boards, and display your prettier oils and bottles of vinegar,” said Simon.