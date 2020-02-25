What to do if you're having a heart attack after calling 911

Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images After calling 911, you should take an aspirin or prescription nitroglycerin to help relieve the clot.

Some signs of a heart attack are chest discomfort that radiates into the neck and down the arms, shortness of breath, nausea, and sweating.

If you believe that you are having a heart attack the first thing you should do is call 911, since getting to the emergency room ASAP may help make treatment methods more effective.

Once you have called 911, take four chewable baby aspirin which can work as blood thinners and help dissolve the clot.

This article was medically reviewed by Steven Reisman, MD, a cardiologist and the director of New York Cardiac Diagnostic Centre.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Before you try to stop a heart attack, you’ll first need to make sure that the major symptoms are indicating a heart attack.

“People complain of discomfort in the middle of their chest that may radiate up to their neck, to their jaw, and to their arms,” says Lawrence Phillips, MD, a cardiologist and assistant professor at NYU Langone. “They may feel shortness of breath, nausea, and sweating with it.”

If you or someone else is experiencing these symptoms, you’ll want to act fast. The quickest response to a heart attack is associated with the best outcome and recovery.

What to do if you’re having a heart attack

“There’s no real way to stop a heart attack at home,” says On Chen, MD, an interventional cardiologist and Director of the Lipid Program at Stony Brook Medicine. “The first thing to do is call 911 immediately and get to the nearest emergency room to confirm that you are actually having a heart attack.”

Phillips says by getting to the ER quickly, you may be able to decrease the damage to the heart. The journal Circulation has found that getting to the emergency room within the first hour of symptoms can make common treatment methods more effective – however, only about one in five patients get to the hospital within an hour.

Furthermore, the Journal of American College of Cardiology has reported on a campaign to improve the timeliness of angioplasty and stent procedures, as individuals who receive this treatment within 90 minutes of a heart attack have a higher likelihood of survival.

If you are in the presence of someone else who may be having a heart attack, there are a few ways to help improve their outcome. The first thing you should do is call 911 – fast medical attention is imperative. If the person suddenly collapses, they are experiencing cardiac arrest, which is far more dangerous, and you should administer CPR or use an automated external defibrillator (AED), if possible.

For more information on treating someone with cardiac arrest as opposed to a heart attack, read our article, “The difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack.“

Aspirin can help stop a heart attack in certain cases

Aspirin can be an important part of heart attack intervention. It is a blood thinner, which can help dissolve the clot that is blocking blood flow to the heart.

Phillips recommends taking four chewable baby aspirins at the onset of symptoms (in addition to calling 911). Baby aspirin is preferable, as the smaller dose has been associated with fewer potential side effects, and a large dose isn’t necessary to inhibit clotting.

However, On Chen also notes the possible risks of taking aspirin, such as an allergic reaction or bleeding. “You have to know that you’re actually having a heart attack and not something else,” Chen says. “The problem is if you are having another medical issue that the aspirin could worsen.”

If you think you or someone else may be experiencing a heart attack, call 911 first and double-check with the operator to see if taking aspirin is a good idea. If you’re at high risk for a heart attack or have already had one, you may also want to talk with your doctor about daily aspirin therapy.

Nitroglycerin can help relieve chest pain, if it’s been prescribed

Lastly, if you have a history of heart disease and have been prescribed nitroglycerin, you should take it at the onset of chest pain, even if it isn’t accompanied by other heart attack symptoms, according to Phillips.

These pills are placed under the tongue and may be recommended for individuals with high-risk cardiac health conditions, as they dilate blood vessels. “The idea is that, if there is a narrow end of the blood vessel, but it’s not completely blocked, by dilating the blood vessel you are able to get some blood flow around the blockage,” Phillips says.

However, this doesn’t change the need to seek emergency care if the pain continues. Nitroglycerin will relieve pain if it’s caused by angina, but it won’t stop a heart attack, so make sure you get to the hospital and follow up with your doctor if you take nitroglycerin.

Related stories about heart health:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.