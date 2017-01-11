What to do if you get pulled over by the police

Getting pulled over by the police can be both frustrating and overwhelming. You have certain rights in this situation, but it can be easy to forget or confuse those rights, especially with a police flashlight in your face.

We asked ACLU senior staff attorney Jason Williamson to lay out an individual’s rights, and the ACLU’s best advice for getting pulled over.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.