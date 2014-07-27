3 Things You Should Always Do Before You Quit Your Job

Quitting a job is never easy — even if you despise everything about it.

But whatever your reason for accepting a new role — a fatter paycheck, more flexible hours, a better culture — you’ll want to leave your current position on the best terms possible

“You never know when you’ll need a recommendation or when your paths may cross again,” says career expert Annette Richmond in a recent LinkedIn post.

Here are three things she says you should always do before quitting:

1. Protect yourself. Before you quit, you’ll want to make sure you don’t have a non-compete agreement in place that will prevent you from accepting your new position, Richmond says. “Not only might your previous employers sue you if you break a non-compete agreement, they may be able to sue your new employer as well.”

2. Get your bonus. Companies typically pay bonuses as an incentive, she says, “so if you leave before you receive your bonus, your employer may look for any excuse not to pay you.” Also, some companies have written policies that say you must be employed with them at the time the bonus is paid in order to receive it — so you should always check your company’s guidelines before putting in your two weeks notice, she concludes.

3. Tell your boss before anyone else. “No matter what your relationship has been with your boss, always tell them you are leaving before you tell your coworkers,” Richmond says. The last thing you want is for you boss to hear about your job offer through the rumour mill.

And, she says, when you do tell them, only provide the necessary details and facts. “Giving your notice is not the time to air every grievance you’ve had during your tenure. Refrain from dumping your emotional baggage, making accusations, or reciting a laundry list of complaints.”

