14 things you should do as soon as you quit your job

Be prepared to answer some questions

Your employer will likely want to know why you're quitting, and it's OK to tell them -- just keep it positive.

'Pointing fingers or being negative about the reasons you're leaving have no redeeming value,' says Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of 'Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job,'.

Adrian Granzella Larssen, career expert and editor-in-chief of The Muse, tells Business Insider it's best to be gracious, honest, and brief. You can say something as simple as, 'I've been offered an opportunity I want to pursue.'

Your current employer may also ask you to divulge what your new employer is offering you, but, as Larssen says, 'no one needs to know all the details of your new company's awesome perks or how much more you're making.' Divulging your salary offer allows your current employer to counteroffer, which many experts advise against accepting because you'd be burning two bridges at once.

'The other organisation would be unlikely to ever look at hiring you again, your current employer will question your motives (and the relationship may quickly sour, resulting in a need to conduct another search), and, depending on your industry and how large it is, you may gain a reputation as a 'counteroffer king or queen,' which could affect your opportunities down the road,' job search coach Miriam Salpeter tells Forbes.

To sidestep the question, you could say that your salary and benefits offerings are confidential.