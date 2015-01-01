What Hangovers Do To Your Body And Brain

Shutterstock The beginning of a long night

If you were out partying last night, you’re probably feeling at least a little rough today.

Perhaps your head is throbbing, your mouth is dry, and you are craving salt and sugar but aren’t certain you can stomach any food. Even worse, if you have to get any work done, your mind is foggy and it’s hard to focus.

We get it.

But what is it about veisalgia — the medical term for a hangover, derived from kveis, a Norwegian word that means “uneasiness following debauchery” and -algia, a Greek root that means “pain” — that leaves you feeling that way?

Just a note: We’re looking at hangover symptoms specifically here, not the effects of long term alcohol abuse or alcoholism, though frequent hangovers are a sign that you could have a drinking problem.

Linette Lopez contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.