Chefs reveal 7 bubbly-infused dishes to cook using leftover Champagne or sparkling wine

Istetiana/Getty Images Champagne or sparkling wine can be added to the bottom of a pan to create a moist roasted chicken.

Insider asked chefs to share different ways leftover Champagne or sparkling wine can be incorporated into food.

They suggested a variety of dishes, including Champagne-roasted chicken and Champagne-based hollandaise sauce for eggs Benedict.

The chefs noted that although Champagne or sparkling wine can become flat between three and five days after being opened, there are tons of ways to use the flat wine in meals.

“It may not give you the same flavour that you’re looking for in a good drinking wine, but in cooking, it still has so much value,” chef Adrienne Cheatham, founder of SundayBest Pop-Up series, told Insider.

After New Year’s Eve, most people toss out their half-finished Champagne and sparkling wine bottles, but chefs say that could be a waste.

“I’m like, ‘Why would you throw it out?’ Just save it and use it just like you would deglaze a pan or you would make a reduction and whisk butter in,” chef Adrienne Cheatham, founder of the pop-up dinner series SundayBest, told Insider.

Insider spoke with Cheatham and other chefs to learn seven delicious ways to add bubbly into breakfast, dinner, and dessert dishes using the Champagne and sparkling wine you may have sitting in your fridge after New Year’s Eve or other celebrations.

The sweetness of Champagne and the tart flavour of tomatoes would be perfect for a warm tomato risotto dish.

SOPA Images/ Getty Images Chef Palak Patel, a Food Network star, suggested using any leftover or flat bubbly in a tomato risotto.

According to chef Palak Patel, a “Food Network Star” finalist in season 14, the charm of tomato risotto is all about balance.

“A tomato risotto is really good because there is that sweetness that comes in with Champagne,” Patel, a winner of “Chopped” and “Beat Bobby Flay,” told Insider.

“When it’s reduced down, it pairs really nicely with a tang of the tomato and balances out those two flavours really nicely,” she added.

Patel suggested using onion, garlic, and a combination of olive oil and butter to create the risotto base in a pan. She said the Champagne or sparkling wine should be added after the Arborio rice has been toasted.

“Then, you’ll put your Champagne or sparkling wine in and reduce it down so that the grains absorb the flavours. You put your tomato paste in, cook out the tomato paste, and then, business as usual, you’ll heat up some stock and gently start pouring the stock into the rice until the rice is just almost done,” said Patel.

Patel, who created the first Curry Cube for BOU, warned that people should avoid stirring too much or the risotto will lose its form.

“You don’t want a completely mushy grain. You still want the grain to hold its texture so you can see it, but be saucy enough so that it feels like a comforting rice dish,” Patel said.

“It’s a delicate grain, and the idea is to see the grain when it comes to your plate,” she added.

For a final touch, Patel suggests adding some Parmesan cheese or a delicate herb to top off the dish.

A Champagne-based hollandaise sauce for eggs Benedict could cure a holiday hangover.

Vince Talotta/Getty Images Champagne or sparkling wine can act as a substitution in Hollandaise sauce, according to Chef Justin Champagne-Lagarde.

“The first thing that came to my head would be using Champagne in a hollandaise for eggs Benedict the next morning – a little hangover thing because it would still give off that nice acidity, a little bit of freshness,” chef Justin Champagne-Lagarde, of Bar Lupulus, said.

Champagne-Lagarde, who serves as Chef de Cuisine at the Ottawa-based gastropub, told Insider that one simple ingredient switch is all it takes.

“A lot of restaurants will use a hollandaise reduction, which is steeped in vinegar, and you use that as kind of your base. It gives the acidity and some flavour notes,” he said.

“I would probably just simply take that right out and just put Champagne instead. So you’re kind of emulsifying into that with the egg yolks and everything and the butter,” he added, noting that the Champagne will help “jazz it up.”

Champagne-Lagarde suggested adding a shellfish or meat once the eggs Benedict is stacked to perfection.

“I would do crab, add the meat on the English muffin with the poached egg and the hollandaise on top with tarragon and dill. If you want to be real bougie about it, little caviar,” he said.

Fish, a popular choice among Michelin-starred chefs for easy dinners, can be cured with Champagne for some added texture.

VW Pics /Getty Images Fished cured with Champagne or sparkling wine are nice add-ons to charcuterie boards.

Champagne-Lagarde also noted that Champagne or sparkling wine can be incorporated into seafood, even if most of the taste will evaporate.

“If I cure [the fish] with Champagne, you’re not going to be able to tell me it’s cured with Champagne, but it gives it a really nice texture,” he told Insider. The process of curing a fatty fish draws out moisture, changing the texture, taste, and colour of the fish.

He continued, “If you’re going for a cure on the fish, you’re going to use salt and sugar. I do basically 50/50. You can play with those numbers a little bit.”

“Then, I just whisk in alcohol until it’s like wet sand and then put it over top of the filet. Let it sit in the fridge for around 24 hours. When you touch it, it should firm up. Give it a good rinse and just slice it nice and thin and have it on a bagel with cream cheese or on its own on a cracker,” said Champagne-Lagarde.

The chef says the Champagne-cured fish would be a nice addition to a charcuterie board.

A warming, traditional French butter sauce called beurre blanc is an easy pairing with Champagne or sparkling wine.

The Washington Post/Getty Images Beurre blanc is a traditional and creamy sauce from France.

Beurre blanc is a buttery sauce from France typically made of vinegar reduction, white wine, and shallots. Heavy cream can be added into the sauce, as well as pepper and salt for flavour.

“It sounds fancy, but it just essentially means boil one or two cups of Champagne until it’s reduced and then whisk in butter,” Cheatham told Insider.

Cheatham, a “Top Chef” finalist in season 15, assured us that having leftover bubbly doesn’t have to be wasteful.

“I don’t let anything go to waste, wine included, but especially Champagne. Don’t feel bad if you’ve got a couple bottles that are not completely empty. Just pour it in a pot, bring it to a boil, whisk in some butter, and you’ve got a sauce,” she told Insider.

“You have some natural acidity. You have a ton of flavour from the reduced Champagne, a tiny hint of sweetness,” she added.

Cheatham said after the Champagne or sparkling wine has reduced, you can mix salt, pepper, shallots and sometimes tarragon together with the butter. Or, if you’re looking for a simpler route, just add the Champagne to the butter and season it.

Regardless, “just whisk the butter in while it’s boiling, after it’s reduced by a little more than half. Whisk in three or four tablespoons of butter. More butter if you want it thicker, less butter if you want it thinner.”

“That’s a very classic, easy, sauce to do. And it works well. You don’t even have to open a new bottle of Champagne,” said Cheatham.

That sauce makes for a delicious topper for several dishes, Cheatham says, including shrimp, scallops, mussels, and other fish.

“Leftover Champagne is like a pot of gold,” Cheatham told Insider.

Patel noted that French sauces like beurre blanc also pair nicely with pastas.

“It really does play nicely because Champagne is a bit gentler than a white wine, so to speak, ” said Patel.

“A delicate sauce is nice with some delicate herbs, including thyme or a fresh tarragon. These flavours play really nicely with the grapes that are made for sparkling wine and Champagne,” she added.

Champagne truffles are a delicious and simple dessert to whip up.

Arx0nt/Getty Images Chef Kimberly Brock Brown says that making chocolate truffles with Champagne or sparkling wine was actually simple.

Chef Kimberly Brock Brown, the first African American woman elected to the board of the American Culinary Federation, says that making truffles with Champagne can be surprisingly simple.

“You know, it’s two ingredients: a really good chocolate and heavy cream. You just add the Champagne or sparkling wine to the cream, warm it up, and then incorporate the chocolate,” she told Insider.

“To make a truffle, just let it set, scoop, and then roll it,” she said, adding that people can dress up their truffles with cocoa powder or nuts.

Champagne or sparkling wine can be used with roast chicken and helps keep the meat moist.

Martin Poole/Getty Images Chef Cheatham suggested adding around one cup of Champagne or sparkling wine to a roast chicken.

When it comes to roasted chicken, Cheatham’s first step is cutting the bird in half.

“I would take a roasting pan or sheet tray, turn my oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the put onions, garlic, mushrooms, potatoes on the sheet tray,” she said.

Next, Cheatham said to put the chicken atop the sheet pan and rub it using olive oil, salt, and pepper.

“Then, I’ll pour a little bit of Champagne – maybe like one cup of Champagne – into the bottom of the pan around the vegetables,” she said.

“Just pop it in the oven and let it roast. The juice from the chicken kind of marries into the Champagne while it reduces,” said Cheatham.

Simply soaking fruits in Champagne can take breakfast and snacks to the next level.

Lucy Lambriex/Getty Images Champagne-soaked berries go well with smoothies, yogurt, granola, and other snacks.

“Pears, apples, oranges,” said Brock Brown. “Take those and marinate them [in Champagne], then add them to pancakes and waffles the next day.”

Champagne-Lagarde also suggests adding Champagne or sparkling wine to berries and other fruits as an easy snack.

“Just pour it on top of a small amount of some berries and have that with your granola and yogurt,” he said.

As for timing, Brock Brown says that the longer you marinate the fruits in bubbly, the better. She suggested letting them soak for at least 30 minutes.

Brock Brown is a particular fan of pairing Granny Smith apples, sweet potatoes and Champagne together.

“There’s the sweet from sweet potatoes, but you’ve got a tart Granny Smith apple. Apples are more tart than a sweet potato, and the Champagne is going to have a nice tartness to it that has flavour,” she said.

