Here's where to find the best online discounts this President's Day

Skye Gould

The first big sale of the year is here. President’s Day weekend is a perfect time to take advantage of the deals on everything from mattresses to laptops. We compiled a list of retailers’ discounts to make shopping easier.

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Where to find the best apparel deals:

Clothing

  • Macy’s: 20-50% off sitewide, extra 25% off clearance, free shipping at $US75 plus an extra 20% off
  • Kohl’s: up to 30% off
  • Nordstrom: up to 40% off clothing
  • Old Navy: up to 50% off sitewide
  • Banana Republic: 40% off sitewide
  • Gap: up to 50% off select styles, 40% off entire purchase on February 16
  • Ann Taylor: 30% off full priced items, extra 50% off clearance

Shoes

  • 6PM: up to 80% off, free shipping, and no minimum
  • Amazon: 25% off boots and sneakers

Baby and children’s clothing

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Where to find the best home deals:

Furniture and Decor

  • IKEA: bed frames starting at $US99, plus free breakfast on Monday, February 16
  • Kohl’s: up to 30% off
  • Etsy: discounted kitchen items, decor, and accessories
  • Overstock: up to 45% off select styles

Appliances

Mattresses

  • Walmart: queen mattresses from $US129
  • Sear’s: up to 60% off queen sets starting at $US279
  • Sleepy’s: up to 50% off all mattresses, plus free delivery
Skye Gould/Business Insider

Where to find the best tech deals:

TVs

Tablets

Computers and Accessories

  • DELL: up to 44% off on select PCs
  • Newegg: deals on computer and laptop components and hard drives

Other

While you’re shopping be sure to plan ahead for the rest of the month.

NOW WATCH: 4 things every man should know before going into a Victoria’s Secret

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.