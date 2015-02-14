Here's where to find the best online discounts this President's Day

The first big sale of the year is here. President’s Day weekend is a perfect time to take advantage of the deals on everything from mattresses to laptops. We compiled a list of retailers’ discounts to make shopping easier.
Where to find the best apparel deals:
Clothing
- Macy’s: 20-50% off sitewide, extra 25% off clearance, free shipping at $US75 plus an extra 20% off
- Kohl’s: up to 30% off
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off clothing
- Old Navy: up to 50% off sitewide
- Banana Republic: 40% off sitewide
- Gap: up to 50% off select styles, 40% off entire purchase on February 16
- Ann Taylor: 30% off full priced items, extra 50% off clearance
Shoes
Baby and children’s clothing
- Carter’s: 50% off sitewide, extra 25% off clearance
- The Children’s Place: 40-50% off, 35% off accessories and footwear
- Gymboree: up to 80% off
Where to find the best home deals:
Furniture and Decor
- IKEA: bed frames starting at $US99, plus free breakfast on Monday, February 16
- Kohl’s: up to 30% off
- Etsy: discounted kitchen items, decor, and accessories
- Overstock: up to 45% off select styles
Appliances
- Lowe’s: 10-25% off major appliances $US399 or more, plus free delivery
- Home Depot: 10% off major appliances $US396 or more
- Best Buy: up to 25% off major appliances
- Appliance Connection: up to 65% off sitewide
Mattresses
- Walmart: queen mattresses from $US129
- Sear’s: up to 60% off queen sets starting at $US279
- Sleepy’s: up to 50% off all mattresses, plus free delivery
Where to find the best tech deals:
TVs
- DELL: up to 50% off on electronics
- Overstock: up to 40% off
Tablets
- Walmart: starting at $US79
- Overstock: up to 40% off
Computers and Accessories
Other
- Shutterfly: 40% off everything
While you’re shopping be sure to plan ahead for the rest of the month.
