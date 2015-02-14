Here's where to find the best online discounts this President's Day

The first big sale of the year is here. President’s Day weekend is a perfect time to take advantage of the deals on everything from mattresses to laptops. We compiled a list of retailers’ discounts to make shopping easier.

Where to find the best apparel deals:

Clothing

Macy’s: 20-50% off sitewide, extra 25% off clearance, free shipping at $US75 plus an extra 20% off

Kohl’s: up to 30% off

Nordstrom: up to 40% off clothing

Old Navy: up to 50% off sitewide

Banana Republic: 40% off sitewide

Gap: up to 50% off select styles, 40% off entire purchase on February 16

Ann Taylor: 30% off full priced items, extra 50% off clearance

Shoes

6PM: up to 80% off, free shipping, and no minimum

Amazon: 25% off boots and sneakers

Baby and children’s clothing

Carter’s: 50% off sitewide, extra 25% off clearance

The Children’s Place: 40-50% off, 35% off accessories and footwear

Gymboree: up to 80% off

Where to find the best home deals:

Furniture and Decor

IKEA: bed frames starting at $US99, plus free breakfast on Monday, February 16

Kohl’s: up to 30% off

Etsy: discounted kitchen items, decor, and accessories

Overstock: up to 45% off select styles

Appliances

Lowe’s: 10-25% off major appliances $US399 or more, plus free delivery

Home Depot: 10% off major appliances $US396 or more

Best Buy: up to 25% off major appliances

Appliance Connection: up to 65% off sitewide

Mattresses

Walmart: queen mattresses from $US129

Sear’s: up to 60% off queen sets starting at $US279

Sleepy’s: up to 50% off all mattresses, plus free delivery

Where to find the best tech deals:

TVs

DELL: up to 50% off on electronics

Overstock: up to 40% off

Tablets

Walmart: starting at $US79

Overstock: up to 40% off

Computers and Accessories

DELL: up to 44% off on select PCs

Newegg: deals on computer and laptop components and hard drives

Other

Shutterfly: 40% off everything

While you’re shopping be sure to plan ahead for the rest of the month.

