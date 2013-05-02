These Are The Best And Worst Things To Buy in May

The Marketplace Fairness Act — which requires online retailers to collect state sales tax regardless of an operation’s location —



may finally come to pass this month, and consumers who have enjoyed scoring tax-free items via online shopping may be disappointed by the development.But the way we see it, the new law just means shoppers will have to be all the more savvy with their purchases. To help out, we’ve mined the dealnews archives of products, sales, coupons, and daily deals to point out what items are great buys (and conversely, what items you should probably avoid) throughout the month of May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.