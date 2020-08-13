Disney's newest collection has Halloween-inspired Crocs, spirit jerseys, and more

shopDisney Disney has released another Halloween collection this year.

Disney’s newest collection is Halloween-themed and it features candy, black sequins, and more.

Some of the highlights include a spirit jersey and Minnie Mouse ears that look like lollipops.

Disney also collaborated with Crocs for a Halloween-themed, candy-filled design.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney just dropped a collection of candy-inspired Halloween goodies that are all treats and no tricks.

The parks’ Halloween celebrations will look a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World and the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland have both been cancelled), but fans can still enjoy festive merchandise that’s available to order online.

Read on for some of the highlights of the collection.

Halloween-inspired Minnie ears make a standout style statement.

shopDisney These Minnie Mouse ears are perfect for Halloween.

Price: $US29.99

Whether your Halloween plans include trick-or-treating or not, you can add a sparkle to your outfit with this Minnie Mouse ear headband.

This design features a candy-corn-themed witch hat with a sparkly purple bow and black, sequined ears.

You can also pick up a Minnie Mouse headband with candy-inspired ears.

shopDisney These Minnie Mouse ears resemble lollipops.

Price: $US29.99

This design features a black, sequined bow and lollipop-style ears. The black and orange band even has “sweet and spooky” stitched onto it.

The Halloween-themed Crocs are frightfully fun and comfy.

shopDisney These Disney Crocs are covered in spooky sweets.

Price: $US54.99

These black Crocs are decked out in a sweets-inspired pattern, with the cherry on top being a glow-in-the-dark Mickey jack-o’-lantern accent.

The lightweight foam clogs provide support and plenty of ventilation for long days spent hitting all your favourite Disney attractions, or long nights spent trick-or-treating around the block.

These park-themed spirit jerseys will look stylish whether you’re home or visiting the parks.

shopDisney There are spirit jerseys for Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Price: $US69.99

Disney-inspired spirit jerseys have been all the rage for the past few years, so it’s no surprise the comfy, oversized cotton pullovers are getting a festive Halloween makeover.

The Disneyland and Walt Disney World designs come in black for adults, and in Mickey Mouse orange for kids, so you can show off your spooky spirit through October in style.

Read More:

Disney just dropped its Halloween collection, which includes Jack Skellington pillows and ‘Hocus Pocus’ mugs

Disney has an entire Amazon shop dedicated to Halloween, selling everything from a Cinderella pumpkin to a poison apple mug

Every Halloween-themed Disney Channel original movie, ranked by audiences

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.