Interior designers share 12 things they would buy from Target right now

Target Target has some stylish decor options.

Insider asked two interior designers to share what items they’d buy from Target right now.

The interior designers recommended picking up throw pillows and linen sheets.

They also suggested a retro-inspired chair, simple desk, and some storage options.

Target is a great place to shop if you’re looking to update and refresh your space.

Since the retailer has so many options, Insider spoke to two interior designers to narrow down some of their top picks.

Read on to see what two interior designers would buy from Target right now.

This round, metallic pouf can be used in just about any room of your home.

Target This pouf from Target comes in a few colours.

This metallic pouf, measuring 14 inches by 20 inches by 20 inches, adds personality to any part of the home, according to Michelle Harrison-McAllister, interior designer and founder of Michelle Harrison Design.

She said you can use it as a footstool in a living room, extra seating for your kids to play video games, or as a place to hold towels in the bathroom.

The round pouf is available in silver, gold, and bronze colour varieties.

These lamps are sophisticated, and they can add soft lighting to any room.

Target This buffet-stick lamp comes in brass.

Good lighting can make a world of difference in any room, said Elaine Burns, principal interior decorator at Pistachio Designs.

“I like to use table and floor lamps versus overhead fixtures, especially in living rooms,” Burns told Insider.

With its sleek and industrial silhouette, this buffet-stick lamp in brushed brass can add a sophisticated yet simple detail to your space, according to Harrison-McAllister.

Another great pick is this metal floor lamp from the Threshold collection, Burns said, because it’s got a classic silhouette.

This round table can add a modern vibe to your kitchen or dining area.

Target Target sells a few chair styles that could pair well with the table.

This Braniff round dining table, measuring 30 inches by 41 inches, adds a touch of modernism to any kitchen or dining area, Harrison-McAllister said.

It features a tulip-style base that’s available in brass or white.

Pair this table with these navy-blue faux-leather dining chairs, Harrison-McAllister recommended.

New throw pillows can really transform and refresh your space.

Target Target has striped and plaid pillows.

“Throws and accent pillows are my favourite way to refresh a room for the changing seasons,” Burns told Insider. “I prefer to use pieces in neutral colours to transition seamlessly.”

Burns said a great technique to use when layering is to combine different textures to make the room feel more inviting. For instance, try combining this boucle lumbar pillow with a classic striped pillow and a soft plaid pillow, she suggested.

Decorate your outdoor space and warm up with this square fire pit.

Target The fire pit ignites with the press of a button.

If you’re looking to embrace chilly temperatures in style,this table fire pit from AZ Patio Heaters is an excellent choice, according to Harrison-McAllister.

It has a heat radius of 15 feet so there is plenty of room to spread out with friends and family when relaxing together in the cool evenings.

This bookshelf can introduce a lot of extra space to your work-from-home area.

Target This bookcase comes with four shelves.

If you find yourself needing more room as you build your workspace at home, this Windham bookshelf from Target is a home-run, said Harrison-McAllister.

“This one blew me away with its simplicity and colour tone,” she told Insider. “The painted hue makes it look like it is a fabulous DIY project with storage for family photos and those necessary binders we need for work.”

This bookshelf is available in teal, grey, shell, and overcast, and it measures about 60 inches by 23 inches by 12 inches.

This writing desk can be the perfect addition to your work-from-home setup.

Target The desk has drawers for storage, too.

This Springville writing desk measures 30 inches by 44 inches by 20 inches, and is a definite win, Burns told Insider.

You can also pair it with this ergonomic leather desk chair from Target for maximum comfort, she added.

Store your blankets and books in style with a woven ottoman.

Target This piece can be used in just about any room.

This woven ottoman can stylishly house your blankets, magazines, and beyond while keeping clutter at bay.

It measures 20 inches in diameter and 15 inches high, and includes a removable cover

“I’m always on the hunt for multi-purpose, beautiful storage pieces,” Burns told Insider. “And this ottoman totally fits the bill.”

This Sicily velvet armchair will take any room to the next level.

Target The chair has a cushioned seat, too.

If you’re looking to bring your home decor to the next level,this retro-style chair in a lush caviar colour will get you there, said Harrison-McAllister.

“The brass tips on the modern style legs add an unexpected detail to any space and will surely spark a conversation,” she told Insider.

Add more surfaces to your living room with this natural-wood-finished end table.

Target This table can be used to hold a lamp or some extra items.

Occasional tables, or side tables, are unspoken heroes of a living room, Burns told Insider, and this Belmont Shore Wood end table is both practical and tasteful.

Measuring 22 inches by 20 inches by 20 inches and made with a natural-wood finish, this extra spot can be used to hold your drinks, television remote, books, and so on.

“I love the understated details on this end table,” Burns said. “This set of gingham trays would look handsome on it and help to corral other fall necessities like candles and books.”

Capturing both style and convenience, this caned-door console from Target is a must.

Target The console has plenty of storage.

To add a more modern and retro style to your home, consider this oval-shaped Portola Hills console from Target, Burns suggested.

“The cane detail on this console is classic, and the dark walnut adds depth and warmth,” Burns told Insider. “It also would make for a perfect small television stand.”

It also has two shelves and two hidden cabinets for storage. The entire console measures 30 inches by 39 inches by 18 inches.

This 100% linen bedding can be enjoyed all year.

Target The linen sheets come in a clay colour.

This elegant line of bedding already has a washed, soft feel and softens even more over time, according to Harrison-McAllister.

The clay colour can introduce autumnal colours to your space in a subtle way, she added. This set is available in eight other colours and includes two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet.

