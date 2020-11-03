Interior designers share 12 things they would buy from Target right now

Target One interior designer suggested a colour-blocked rug from Target.

Insider asked two interior designers to share what items they would buy from Target in November.

They recommended a heavyweight comforter and sham set and portable fire pit to keep warm during colder months.

The experts also suggested a drum coffee table and colour-blocked tufted rug, which can make a room look more expensive.

Target has many home accessories and furniture pieces that appeal to just about everyone â€” even professional designers.

Read on for 12 things interior designers would buy from Target this month.

Add a metallic drum coffee table to your space to make it look more upscale.

Target The brass table can be used as an accent piece.

To update your space for a fraction of the price, this hammered-brass drum coffee table is a beautiful piece, according to Laura Bohn, principal designer at Laura Bohn Design Associates.

“It looks much more expensive than it is, and it creates sparkle in a room,” Bohn told Insider.

Paint your walls a new shade in order to create a more relaxing environment.

Target The wall colour can be used in a bedroom to help create a calming space.

To make a dramatic change to your space with little financial investment, consider painting your walls a new colour, Bohn suggested.

Magnolia Home’s One Horn White is a great choice because of its soothing vibes, she said.

The interior paint is available with a matte, eggshell, or satin finish.

Add extra seating in style with this draper bench, which can complement any colour scheme.

Target The bench is quite versatile.

This plaid draper bench with button tufting can add style and additional seating to any room, according to Michelle Harrison-McAllister, interior designer and founder of Michelle Harrison Design.

The black-and-white checkered pattern can complement any colour scheme, allowing you to move it around the house when needed, she added.

The bench also comes in brown and tan, although both shades are out of stock online.

This heavyweight linen-blend comforter and sham set can cosy up your bedroom.

Target The set comes in multiple colours, including grey.

Give your bedroom a sophisticated look while staying warm with Casaluna’s heavyweight linen-blend comforter and sham set, Bohn recommended.

The set comes in a range of colours, from grey to sage green, and includes one comforter and two standard shams.

To finish off the look, add some white sheets and a few accent pillows, Bohn said.

Brighten up your work space with this sleek and high-tech lamp.

Target The lamp has a few special features.

You can add some character and light to your space with this black and antique-brass desk lamp, Bohn told Insider.

It even has a built-in USB port, wireless charging pad, and a touch sensor.

You can also use this lamp to highlight something special in a room, such as a work of art, plants, or a sculpture by using the adjustable arm and head to direct light where you want it, Bohn added.

Cosy up by a fire with this portable campfire ring.

Target The ring adds a fun decoration to a fire.

Whether you’re one for camping or prefer to stick to the backyard, this portable ring is a great fit for any outdoor space, Bohn said.

Mix up your dinnerware with this 12-piece Vera Cruz set.

Target The set consists of 12 pieces.

“Sprucing up your dinner table is a simple fix with the bright patterns and colours of this Vera Cruz dinnerware set,” Harrison-McAllister told Insider.

You can also mix in some pieces of your existing dinnerware set to personalise the look and spice it up, she added.

All 12 colourful pieces are also dishwasher-safe.

This tufted area rug can add a bold and fresh pattern to your home.

Target The rug is sold out in two other sizes.

Replacing the area rugs in your home with a bold, geometric pattern can affordably update any room, Harrison-McAllister told Insider.

She said she recommends this block-patterned one from Project 62, which is made of a wool-nylon blend and currently only available in a 5 feet by 7 feet option.

Accent your coffee table with vintage-inspired eye coasters.

Target The coasters come in a set of four.

If you’re looking to jazz up your morning coffee or evening cocktail, these ceramic, vintage-inspired eye coasters by John Derian are a wonderful choice, according to Harrison-McAllister.

The four-piece set of coasters can help protect wooden furniture while adding a small art detail to your space, she added.

Cheerfully welcome your guests with a new doormat.

Target The mat can be used indoors or outdoors.

Don’t forget your front-door curb appeal, either.

“Adding new front doormats with a thoughtful reminder of home is a good way to set the tone this season,” Harrison-McAllister told Insider.

She said a great, inexpensive option is this vinyl-backed doormat from Target. This coir and PVC doormat measures 23 inches by 35 inches, and can be used inside or outside.

Update your bathroom with some fresh and crisp hotel towels.

Target The towels come in a few different colours.

If your bathroom needs a slight update, consider just switching out the towels, said Harrison-McAllister.

Yorkshire Home’s six-piece 100% cotton hotel bath towels set can help your shower experience feel spa-like, she added.

“The striped embroidery detail gives an elegant touch to any bathroom, and your skin will be happy too,” she told Insider.

Easily add colour to a space with trendy peel and stick wallpaper.

Target The wallpaper has adhesive on the back.

This self-adhesive Devine Colour wallpaper from Target is a fun way to add a vibrant colour or print to your space, according to Harrison-McAllister.

Each roll covers 27 1/2 square feet.

