Interior designers share 13 things they would buy from Target right now

Target has a number of decor items, furniture pieces, and home accessories that are both affordable and stylish.

Read on for a list of several items interior designers would pick out from Target this month.

This board can be the star of a pretty snack display.

Target This board can be used to plate your favourite cheeses.

This cheese board from Target lends itself perfectly to transition from a useful kitchen tool to the ideal food display, according to Mara Silber, designer and founder of Mara Silber Studio.

“I love the elongated shape and warm wood texture to break up all the place settings and glassware and bring in some interest,” she told Insider.

The cutting board is also a great accessory to be displayed in your kitchen all the time, Silber added, as it’s great for quick snack breaks or a charcuterie display for unexpected visitors.

To give your tablescape some fall vibes, pick up these dinnerware sets and chargers.

Target The chargers and flatware pair perfectly.

For a fall-themed tablescape, try pairing Target’s white or black dinnerware sets with these faux-leather placemats, Silber recommended.

“The Stoneware … dinnerware set in white and black feature fluted details that are very on trend, but the muted palette feels familiar, warm, and comforting,” Silber said.

She added, “And the warm, faux-leather chargers with beautiful stitching ties together a look that feels considered and elegant without feeling pretentious.”

The neutral colours allow the chargers to work with almost any table and dinnerware, making them an excellent addition to your collection that can work in a variety of settings, Silber explained.

To better reduce clutter in your home, use this leather basket for storage.

Target You can use this to store blankets.

This leather basket by Studio McGee is a stunning accessory to pull out for fall. You can use it as a catchall for magazines, toys, throw blankets, and beyond, Silber suggested.

“I love the warm, rich colour with the oversized handles and round shape,” she told Insider. “The simplicity paired with the stitching detail adds a handcrafted touch.”

It also can easily be swapped out with a summer-y wicker basket in the warmer months, Silber said, so this purchase doesn’t feel like a big year-round commitment.

Add versatility to your space with one of Target’s neutral ottomans.

Target This ottoman can be used for storage.

An ottoman is a stylish piece that can be used in various ways – as a small table, extra seating, or additional storage, according to Hillary Levy, interior designer at Lisa Kaye Design Associates.

The textured weave of this grey tufted ottoman from Target is very modern and upscale and its neutral colour lends itself to any design space, Levy said.

Give your space an update with this gold bar cart.

Target The bar cart can store your coffee maker, too.

To give any gathering space a stylish update, consider this gold bar cart that seamlessly mixes brass, wood, and leather together, said Keira Schultz, owner and designer of KSDesigns LLC.

You can add some cool barware, liquor, and a succulent in a ceramic pot for a pop of colour, Schultz suggested, and you’re set for entertaining on the fly.

This daybed is versatile and incredibly stylish.

Target This daybed can add extra seating to your home.

If you’re in need of a new sofa, this mid-century modern daybed from Target is a win.

It’s not only versatile in that it can be used as a couch or as a daybed, but also it’s super stylish, instantly elevating whatever space you put it in, according to Lisa Kaye Fuld, interior designer, Lisa Kaye Design Associates.

It’s available in either tan or grey.

This chalkboard calendar has a modern look and can help you keep up with your schedule.

Target You can plan meetings and appointments with this calendar.

To help you stay on track, this chalkboard calendar from Target is helpful for writing out busy schedules and showcasing important notes or artwork, according to Silber.

Since it’s magnetic and can hang on a wall, it won’t clutter up your space. It’s both modern and versatile and is sure to be useful for years to come, she added.

Decorate your entryway with this framed round mirror.

Target The mirror comes with a black frame.

If you’re looking for the perfect accessory for your entryway, living room or bathroom, consider Target’s 28-inch framed round mirror, Schultz said.

What makes it even better is that it looks just as good as any of the similar-looking mirrors from high-end vendors, she said, but the price is considerably lower.

The frame comes in white, silver, black, or brass.

This retro-looking toaster is a must-have for any kitchen.

Target The toaster has a retro look.

This vintage-looking toaster from Target could look good in any kitchen, according to Schultz.

The putty colour is neutral and works with almost any kitchen’s colour palette, she added, so there’s no need to hide this beauty when guests come over.

Plus the cost for the authentic vintage look is relatively low compared to some other retro-focused brands.

Use this wood writing desk for work or as a buffet table for entertaining guests.

Target The desk comes in a few different finishes.

With many turning their home spaces into workspaces, this wood writing desk from Target is a great option, according to Fuld.

Available in a few different finishes, the desk comes equipped with two side-by-side drawers for clutter-free storage.

Not only does it add style to your home workspace, but also it’s a great transitional piece that can work as a buffet table for entertaining, Fuld added.

These candle holders can set the mood for a Zoom get-together with their sleek and simple design.

Target The holders come in varying heights.

This three-piece set of tapered-candle holders are great for a tablescape or for on a mantle, according to Silber.

“They can set the mood for an intimate dinner on Zoom with friends or with your family or serve as an added detail to a modest vignette,” Silber told Insider.

They’re sleek, simple, moody and the varying heights bring interest without extra details that can be distracting, she added.

This ceramic vase can add depth to any space it lives in.

Target The vase can be used to add interest to your space.

This ceramic vase from Target is a great addition to a round coffee table or entry console that’s been styled with books and candles, Schultz said.

“It looks vintage and is neutral in colour, so it looks amazing in a white space while the two tones add depth,” Schultz told Insider.

This watercolor canvas can elevate any room.

Target The canvas has a gold frame.

“I love to have a great backdrop for Zoom meetings and happy hours,” Silber told Insider. “Bringing in new, affordable art is the perfect way to amp up your home decor and the perfect conversation starter.”

This framed watercolor canvas, for instance, brings sophistication to any room, according to Silber.

The canvas size is versatile enough to fit in many places, she explained, but big enough to bring some style to any vignette. And the combination of the rich indigo colour with a gold frame is both modern and classic.

