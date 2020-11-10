Professional stylists share 15 things they would buy from Target right now

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Target is selling plenty of trendy items this season.

Target’s clothing selections are full of fashionable choices to perk up your fall and winter outfits, so Insider spoke to three professional stylists to see what items they’re drawn to right now.

Read on to see which garments, shoes, and accessories fashion experts would buy from the retailer this month.

These faux-leather pants are very on-trend.

Target Faux-leather is popular in a number of styles.

Jaime Diehl, a personal stylist based in Florida, said these cropped, faux-leather trousers stand out for their “easy cut and tapered silhouette.”

The fit is relaxed but still sleek and fashion-forward, and Diehl told Insider she would wear these pants with a pair of pumps and a chunky sweater.

“I love to mix rich textures like that,” she added.

Or try these versatile faux-leather leggings.

Target The leggings can be dressed up or down.

“If you don’t have a pair of faux-leather leggings, get one stat,” Alison Lumbatis, a Dallas-based stylist, blogger, and founder of styling service Outfit Formulas, told Insider.

They’re multi-functional and can be dressed up or down – with a sweatshirt and sneakers for casual days or heels and a jewel-toned blouse for a night out.

The “shacket” is your new staple for chilly days.

Target ‘Shackets’ are a shirt-jacket hybrid.

Erica Russo, a New York-based stylist and former fashion director for Bloomingdale’s, was drawn to this versatile shirt-jacket hybrid piece.

She told Insider the “shacket” is not just trendy – it’s also a practical choice for cooler months.

“Part jacket, part shirt – the ‘shacket’ is ideal to wear on its own for a cool day, or can be layered under a heavier coat when the weather turns colder,” she said.

This faux-leather top is a unique and bold pick.

Target The top had three-quarter length sleeves.

This top, part of the Who What Wear collection, features three-quarter length balloon sleeves and a relaxed, tunic-like fit that can be tucked into pants or worn loose and flowing.

Diehl said she would pair this top with distressed denim and finish the look with cool booties.

This sweater dress features strong shoulder details for some added visual interest.

Target Sweater dresses are great for fall and winter.

Russo shared that knits were big on fall runways this year and that this sweater dress feels particularly trendy.

“I love the strong shoulder that makes it feel special and modern and the belting detail that adjusts the fit for a more tailored or loose look,” she told Insider.

A piece like this, both stylish and cosy, makes for an excellent work-from-home look.

Tie-dye is still trending for laid-back looks.

Target Tie-dye was big in the summer, but it can also be a winter staple.

Summer may be over, but the chill aesthetic of tie-dye isn’t going anywhere. Diehl pointed out this hoodie, featuring a muted navy and white tie-dye pattern, as a stylish choice.

She suggested wearing it with head-to-toe sweats or pairing the top with jeans and “cool kicks.”

These lace-up boots are fierce for colder weather.

Target These boots add a little bit of height.

These lace-up wedge boots, which feature a faux-shearling lining, are “a great way to add height and look chic on a cool day,” according to Diehl.

The hidden heel and sleek monochrome design add to the shoe’s style, and they come in taupe, cognac, and black.

Heeled hiking boots add some flair to wintery looks.

Target The two-toned laces are a nice touch on these boots.

“For the price, this boot is a lot of look,” Russo told Insider.

She highlighted the boots’ stacked heel, faux-shearling detail, and multicolor laces as features that make the shoes visually interesting – while still being suitable for winter days.

This buckled combat boot is a must-have, according to Russo.

Target These combat boots are versatile and comfortable.

These chunky boots will add a punk-rock edge to any outfit, and Russo called them the style of the season.

They feature a 1.5-inch block heel for some added height, but they’re still comfortable to walk in.

Russo suggested styling them with jeans on casual days or pairing them with a girly midi dress to add some edge to a more feminine look.

For a more classic look, try these faux-crocodile booties.

Target These simple boots are timeless.

“Black ankle boots are a closet workhorse for fall and winter,” Lumbatis told Insider.

She recommended these timelessly chic boots, with a pointed toe and “just-right heel,” for finishing off cold-weather outfits.

This pair also features a trendy faux-crocodile exterior for an added touch of style.

This pretty, neutral-toned purse will be your new go-to.

Target The bag is a great accessory year-round.

Russo said she liked this tan purse, which can be worn as a cross-body bag or carried as a clutch, for its sophisticated woven pattern and its day-to-night versatility.

A timeless style like this isn’t the kind of piece you’ll toss into the back of your closet once fall is over.

“The caramel colour is a classic and can be worn now and well into spring,” she told Insider.

Go for a bolder neutral with this faux-snakeskin purse.

Target Add a pop of pattern to a neutral outfit with your accessories.

According to Lumbatis, snakeskin is the pattern of the moment, and this bag exemplifies the trend while still being easy to pair with virtually any colour.

Lumbatis suggested trying to style the purse with other patterns for a mismatched look.

Shake things up with a pop of animal print.

Target Chic, oversized scarves are great for fall.

“Accessories are the easiest way to spice up an outfit,” Diehl told Insider.

She said she likes this leopard-print scarf for its chic, muted tones. The lightweight brown-and-black accessory can easily be thrown on to add flair to simple ensembles.

Diehl also suggested trying a bright pop of colour.

Target There are lots of ways to wear this oversized scarf.

This saturated, magenta-toned scarf was another one of Diehl’s top picks. The oversized piece features a subtle plaid pattern, and it’s easy to pair with staples you already have.

The colour sets it apart, according to the stylist, and a scarf like this is great for brightening up fall and winter basics while adding some extra warmth.

Simple jewellery can take an outfit to the next level.

Target Simple jewellery can still add pizzazz to an outfit.

This simple, chic necklace caught Lumbatis’ eye. She told Insider that “it’s subtle enough for everyday wear.”

Throwing on the hammered bar pendant with a muted gold finish can complete virtually any outfit, and the long chain makes it all the more cool and relaxed.

