I’m a vegan bartender who shops at Aldi. Here are 14 cheap cocktail ingredients I always buy there.
Emily Anderson
Sep. 3, 2021, 3:41 PM
I’m a vegan bartender who loves to shop at Aldi for cocktail ingredients. Emily Anderson
The citrus section at Aldi is usually well-stocked.
I use citrus to garnish drinks. Emily Anderson
Aldi always seems to be stocked up on fresh lemons, limes, and oranges.
I grab a bag of each to use for juice and garnishes. Three bags usually costs me under $US10 ($AU14).
I like to look at Aldi’s seasonal produce, too.
Many fruits can become a delicious cocktail. Emily Anderson
I take my time in the produce section and check out what seasonal goodies there are — strawberries, watermelon, peaches, mangos, and apples are
all great for cocktails
.
On this day, I got a seedless watermelon to juice for daiquiris.
I use coconut milk in some of my cocktails.
Coconut milk won’t necessarily give your cocktail a coconut flavor. Emily Anderson
This coconut milk from Aldi makes a good substitute for cream in cocktails like an espresso martini (vodka, flavored liqueurs, and cream) or White Russian (vodka, cream, and coffee liqueur).
No, it doesn’t have a strong coconut flavor.
I always have multiple types of salt on hand.
Some salts are better for rimming glasses than others. Emily Anderson
Salt is great to have for rims on margaritas and to help with tequila shots.
I also always add a little salt to daiquiris, palomas, sours, and my original cocktails.
Pro tip: Coarse sea salt is
great for rimming glasses and fine-ground salt is better for syrups and batched cocktails.
Wheat beer can be a plant-based substitute for egg whites in cocktails.
Wheat beer has enough protein in it to substitute egg whites in drinks. Emily Anderson
Bartenders know that some classic cocktails call for an egg white because it’s what gives drinks like a Gin Fizz that signature fluffy, whipped texture.
My secret, plant-based egg substitute for drinks like those is 1 ½ ounces of wheat beer. That’s right — wheat beer has enough protein to replace egg white. You’re welcome.
I like to experiment with different kinds of tea.
Some of my cocktails contain tea. Emily Anderson
Tea is one of my favorite ingredients to use when I’m developing
new cocktails
for a menu or an event. I like to use peppermint and chamomile with honey and whiskey, or chai in rum punch.
Apple-cider vinegar can be used to make sweet syrups.
Apple-cider vinegar can be infused with fruits. Emily Anderson
I love infusing vinegar with fruits and sugar to create sweet and sour syrups for drinks. My favorite is made with concord grapes, sugar,
and apple-cider vinegar.
I always keep a jar of pickles behind the bar.
Pickles can be a drink garnish, too. Emily Anderson
This might be a regional thing, but where I’m from it’s popular to
take a shot of pickle juice
as a chaser for whiskey.
Plus pickles make
great snacks for the bartender. These baby whole kosher dills are perfect.
I try to use agave instead of honey in my drinks.
Agave pairs well with tequila. Emily Anderson
Not only is agave a great plant-based alternative to honey, but also it’s an important ingredient in all the
best tequila cocktails
, like the margarita (tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice) and the paloma (tequila and grapefruit soda).
I use sugar to make simple syrups.
Different kinds of sugar can make unique syrups. Emily Anderson
Using
fresh citrus juice instead of a sour mix
means I always need simple syrup on hand to sweeten things up and keep the balance in my drinks.
I make a 1:1 simple syrup with white sugar as my main syrup and a thick, 2:1 brown-sugar syrup for old fashioneds (whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters).
No bar is complete without soda.
I try to keep popular sodas on hand. Emily Anderson
Coca-Cola and Sprite are commonly requested as mixers for booze, chasers for shots, and non-alcoholic beverage options.
I always bring a bottle of sparkling wine with me.
Prosecco can be used to make a French 75. Emily Anderson
I always have a bottle of sparkling wine just in case someone proposes or orders a French 75 cocktail (sparkling wine, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup).
This bottle of Italian Prosecco is
perfect for spritzes or on its own.
I use ginger to make some delicious syrups.
Aldi sells fresh ginger in bags. Emily Anderson
One of my favorite ingredients to use for cocktails is ginger syrup, which I make by simmering fresh ginger with sugar and water.
The sweet and spicy syrup has more flavor than ginger liqueurs. It also makes the best Penicillin cocktails (whisky, ginger, honey syrup, and lemon juice).
Cucumbers are a cheap, nice garnish.
You can use cucumber to garnish a gin and tonic. Emily Anderson
You can
elevate your garnish game
with cucumbers for under $US1 ($AU1).
Cucumbers are also an essential pairing with gin cocktails, and they go great with simple washes like vodka and soda or a gin and tonic.