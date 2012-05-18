What To Buy And What Not To Buy During Memorial Day Sales

Photo: Flickr / tubbynj

Just hearing the word “sales” can stir people up in a frenzy, especially during a holiday weekend.But just because something is discounted during a holiday weekend doesn’t always necessarily mean it’s actually a good deal.



Dealnews, a site that scours the web for the best deals, gives the lowdown on the best and worst deals to expect this Memorial Day weekend.

Best Deals:

• Apparel. Spring apparel will be on sale and if you use a holiday sales coupon on top of the discounted price, you’ll find plenty of great deals. You’ll also see discounts that will let you take an extra 30 to 50 per cent off, says dealnews. Some clothing retailers that had great deals last year include Perry Ellis, Last Call Neiman Marcus, and ShopEcko.

• Home goods. Home goods are another sector to keep an eye out for. Last year, Designer Living, Pottery Barn, and West Elm had some of the best sales, so keep an eye on these brands.

Worst Deals:

• Electronics. Memorial Day is not the best time to buy electronics — dealnews calls it an “awkward period” for electronic goods.

• Summer-specific deals. Summer’s about to start, which means less discounts for Summer-related goods. Items like patio furniture and grills will go on sale later on in the season, so wait for it!

