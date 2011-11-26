Don't Forget These 5 Things Before You Go To Your Next Interview

Photo: SunriseOn7 via flickr

You’ve got the interview. Now what?Career sites like Glassdoor and CareerBuilder compiled some interview essentials everyone needs to bring on the big day. And while they might seem like common sense, you’d be shocked at the bad behaviour people bring to the interview room.



First and foremost, dress the part. A killer outfit will show potential employers you care about the time they’re spending interviewing you and that you take some pride in yourself.

CareerBuilder exhorts people to take a little time with their appearance, advising interviewees to “wear a suit that fits, and don’t cut corners when it comes to ironing or dry-cleaning.”

Glassdoor also advises interviewees to bring along a notebook. Nothing is more embarrassing than asking your interviewer for a pen and paper so you can take notes about what he or she is telling you.

Along the same lines, CareerBuilder encourages job seekers to “know the name of the interviewer so that you can ask for that person at the receptionist’s desk. It’s embarrassing when the receptionist asks, ‘Who are you here to see?’ and you can’t remember.”

Don’t forget that ID either. Wouldn’t want building security to turn you away from an interview for your dream job.

Plus, that slip could show interviewers you’re too scatterbrained for the job.

“Most people would never think of the receptionist as being an interviewer, but it’s true,” CareerBuilder warns. “It’s fairly common that the receptionist will report back to the hiring manager how candidates behaved in the waiting area.”

Now read the worst questions you can ask during a job interview >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.