6-figure diversity-executive jobs are in high demand. This is what to ask yourself before applying, according to 4 diversity leaders in finance, biotech, and more.

- Jobs in the diversity and inclusion industry have exploded since the racial reckoning of 2020.
- The sector can be lucrative, with executive salaries ranging from $US181,464 ($AU249,034) to $US259,647 ($AU356,330).
- Senior executives advise aspiring professionals to ask themselves a few key questions.
In the aftermath of 2020’s racial reckoning, people are holding CEOs accountable to the racial-justice promises they made. To help them carry out this important work, business leaders are hiring diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultants at record rates.
There’s been a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI job listings over the past five years, with the role of “head of diversity” growing by more than 107%, according to LinkedIn data. In August 2020, US searches for jobs in DEI were up 35% year on year. Likewise in the UK, searches were up 19%, according to Glassdoor’s research on the diversity and inclusion industry.
And the job can be lucrative. Median pay for DEI executives normally ranges from $US181,464 ($AU249,034) and $US259,647 ($AU356,330), according to Salary.com. While there is a special risk of burnout in the field, DEI consultants told Insider it could also be especially rewarding.
If you’re considering pursuing a DEI executive position, here are key questions to ask yourself, according to professionals in the field.
“I realized no matter how smart I was, or how many great excellent scores I got, two things that weren’t quite available to me were opportunities because I didn’t have a lineage of people who were from wealth or from big corporations,” she told Insider. “My parents came from especially humble beginnings, so in addition to opportunity, I also didn’t have access.”
She wanted to work to dismantle that inequality. Smith is now head of diversity and inclusion for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at the investment bank Nomura. She previously held roles at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. She said that starting out, she would never have dreamed of wearing braids, “that I would have my natural curly hair out.”
A career in DEI is highly rewarding, she said, but it’s important to ask yourself a few questions before you decide to pursue a career in the field:
- Am I truly passionate about the role?
- Am I willing to have hard conversations? Am I a natural empath? Am I willing to build my network and relationships?
- Am I capable of being a genuine ally to people?
She said her thirst for making society more equitable started at an early age, when she experienced racism and harassment. She and her sister were among just a few Black students at their elementary school in Louisville, Kentucky. Every morning, a white teacher at the school would open the side door so that they could come in to avoid being harassed at the front door by students and parents.
“I learned early on the importance of not only being an ally but being a changemaker, someone who will actively stand up and speak up for change,” Highsmith said.
Her role today is a combination of those things. She’s working to meet Genentech’s goals, which include doubling Black and Hispanic representation at the director and officer leadership level by 2025.
“This is a tough job because you have to be so many things to the full organization, which can often lead to burnout,” she said. “However, having full leadership support keeps me motivated on the challenges.”
People interested in the field of DEI should ask themselves these key questions, she said:
- What is my motivation for DEI work, and how can I bring my lived experiences and unique perspectives to the table in this role?
- Am I willing to ask the tough questions and have uncomfortable conversations to advance equity and make space for those who are underrepresented?
- How do I respond to failures and celebrate small victories? Am I OK with aiming for progress over perfection?
While Highsmith said a college degree isn’t necessary to land a DEI role, it definitely helps. Taking an additional certificate course in DEI topics will also make your application more competitive.
“I would recommend that you get comfortable with asking questions, executing bold and innovative ideas, bringing your authentic perspectives to work, and inspiring and encouraging others from whatever position you are currently in,” she said.
That book led Clemons to her calling.
“It changed my life. It was the first time I saw people talking about corporate DEI in a truly intersectional way — not just women’s issues in corporate America or Black issues in corporate America — but really looking at the business world with an intersectional lens,” she said. “So I left the nonprofit and went to work for American Express in a DEI role, and the rest is history.”
Since then, Clemons has worked in DEI for over 15 years, driving corporate diversity and inclusion work for companies like Morgan Stanley and PayPal before going to the cloud-communications platform Twilio in September 2020.
She knows achieving equity in corporate America is a long game.
“One of the biggest challenges I’ve come to terms with is that no DEI lead will ever be fully ‘successful,'” she said. “DEI work is a moving target, so the best a DEI lead can do is to leave each place better than how they found it.”
While it can take years to see the fruits of your labor in this field, Clemons said, it’s incredibly rewarding to hear stories of how DEI initiatives have changed people’s lives. Before you pursue a DEI role, she recommends asking yourself these questions:
- What are my expectations for success? What kind of goals do I want my DEI implementations to achieve, and what do I need from my company and colleagues to reach them?
- Is my approach to DEI holistic? Is the company I’m looking at going to let me approach my job from multiple lenses?
- Can I find an organization that will level and resource me appropriately? Will I have a seat at the table where businesswide decisions are being made?
She said she had initially worked in different parts of the business, doing diversity work outside her day-to-day duties.
“I was committed to working in business-resource groups because it’s something that I was passionate about,” she said.
You have to really care about the work, she added.
“If you don’t care, and if you’re not truly genuine about the work, it will eventually show,” she said. “And so this is a space that you give a lot of your time to. You give a lot of your energy, and often, you may work long hours or because you care so much — you’re dedicated to seeing this change through.”
This is what she recommends anyone interested in a similar role ask themselves:
- What am I doing outside work to show I care? Am I trying to educate myself? Am I showing up for my community?
- How much do I care?
- What is my vision of success? How do I want to influence my company?