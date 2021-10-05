6-figure diversity-executive jobs are in high demand. This is what to ask yourself before applying, according to 4 diversity leaders in finance, biotech, and more.

Quita Highsmith, chief diversity officer and vice president at Genentech

Highsmith oversees diversity and inclusion efforts for over 13,000 employees at the biotech company Genentech. She assumed the role in January 2020, but she’s been working on diversifying the biotech industry for over a decade. In 2017, she cofounded an initiative to make the company’s research more inclusive.

She said her thirst for making society more equitable started at an early age, when she experienced racism and harassment. She and her sister were among just a few Black students at their elementary school in Louisville, Kentucky. Every morning, a white teacher at the school would open the side door so that they could come in to avoid being harassed at the front door by students and parents.

“I learned early on the importance of not only being an ally but being a changemaker, someone who will actively stand up and speak up for change,” Highsmith said.

Her role today is a combination of those things. She’s working to meet Genentech’s goals, which include doubling Black and Hispanic representation at the director and officer leadership level by 2025.

“This is a tough job because you have to be so many things to the full organization, which can often lead to burnout,” she said. “However, having full leadership support keeps me motivated on the challenges.”

People interested in the field of DEI should ask themselves these key questions, she said:

What is my motivation for DEI work, and how can I bring my lived experiences and unique perspectives to the table in this role?

Am I willing to ask the tough questions and have uncomfortable conversations to advance equity and make space for those who are underrepresented?

How do I respond to failures and celebrate small victories? Am I OK with aiming for progress over perfection?

While Highsmith said a college degree isn’t necessary to land a DEI role, it definitely helps. Taking an additional certificate course in DEI topics will also make your application more competitive.

“I would recommend that you get comfortable with asking questions, executing bold and innovative ideas, bringing your authentic perspectives to work, and inspiring and encouraging others from whatever position you are currently in,” she said.