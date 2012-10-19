Seven Questions To Ask Before Buying A Tiny House

Photo: TinyHouseListings.com

1.) Do you plan to move anytime in the near future? Or does a travelling lifestyle fit best with your vision of a tiny house lifestyle? If so, you might consider purchasing a tiny house that sits on a trailer.



Some examples of folks that could benefit from owning a tiny house without a foundation are college students that plan to take a job elsewhere after graduation.

Hitch up your tiny house and go. Also retirees that would like to relocate with the seasons. Getting too cold? Follow the birds and head to a warmer area!

2.) Are there lots of thing you currently own that you simply can’t get rid of?

Simply can’t say goodbye to grandma’s old baby grand piano? If you have lots of personal items that you aren’t able to get rid of, then a tiny house isn’t for you. Living tiny is all about living with and using the daily essentials. Embracing simplicity and being content is a must.

3.) Do you prefer the city or the country?

The basic rule with tiny houses is that the further you are from the city, the more relaxed the laws and ordinances for small dwellings are. If you have a job in the city and would like to have short commute, then obviously your tiny house needs to be in or very close to the city. This means that finding land or a spot to park your tiny house (if it’s on a trailer) will be more difficult since more cities have size restrictions for homes. Many urban tiny house dwellers elect to pay a small monthly fee to park their tiny homes in someone’s yard or driveway. If the country is calling you, you’ll have a much easier time finding a rural spot to park or build your future tiny home.

4.) Can you limit your shopping?

If you are like a lot of folks, you have a habit of shopping and buying new things while out and about running errands. Why not? Most of us having lots of space to tuck our old stuff away to make room for the new stuff. While many tiny homes have some nifty and smart solutions for storage, a “see it, buy it” frame of mind simply won’t work with a tiny house. This is where a healthy level of contentment of what you currently own is indispensable for a tiny house dweller.

5.) Do you love the outdoors or can you learn to love it?

Many time house owners I have came across (including myself when I lived on my small houseboat) have found that living in a very small space brings you much closer to nature in two ways. When it’s raining outside, you can hear it much better in a tiny house. When the wind gusts, your little home if effected in a much different way than a traditional sized home. But also, living small means spending more time outdoors. After all, there is way more room and things to see outside than there is inside!

6.) Have you been looking for ways to take control of your finances once and for all?

By far the biggest expense for the average working person is their home. Over 50% of the average American’s wages go towards owning a home. This includes rent/mortgage, utilities, maintenance, upkeep, etc. Not to mention clothes to fill up a large closet, furniture to fill up all of the rooms and food to fill up a large pantry. Owning a tiny house means no more mortgage or interest payments. It means drastically reducing the amount of every expense associated with a home that most of us are accustomed to spending throughout the course of our adult lives.

7.) Is the environment and it’s well-being a concern of yours?

Our homes not only represent a huge financial burden, but it’s also where we burden the environment the most. A large bathtub takes a lot of water to fill. A typical oven takes a lot of electricity to heat. Every cubic foot of air space in your home takes energy to heat and cool. A tiny or very small home has only a fraction of the air space to acclimatize for the person living in it. Imagine a full environmental pie that represents your footprint on the environment. Now cut out a small piece of that pie. That small slice represents the tiny house dweller’s impact on the environment.

