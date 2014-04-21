How To Use Tinder, A Socially Acceptable Way To Call Someone Ugly Or Attractive That's Worth $US500 Million

Tinder is a year-old mobile dating app that was recently valued by investors at $US500 million.
It works a lot like Hot or Not, allowing users to quickly judge each others’ looks based on profile pictures. If both people find each other attractive, Tinder allows them to “match,” then message back and forth to schedule a date.
The Los Angeles-based startup was founded by four entrepreneurs Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, Jonathan Badeen, and Christopher Gulczynski, and it is backed by IAC, the parent company of Match and OKCupid.
In February Tinder was generating 10 million matches per day.
Here’s how the $US500 million dating sensation works.
If you like someone and they like you, it's a match! You're then allowed to message each other. If not, you go your separate ways and no feelings are hurt.
Tinder makes you sign in with Facebook, because it pulls your most recent profile photos and a few other tidbits for your dating profile on the app.
Tinder has a location element to it, so you can only see people who are single nearby. You can set the distance up to 100 miles.
You can also set the age range of people you want to view on Tinder. You can also choose to either see men or women on the app, whichever is your preference.
Here's what a Tinder profile looks like. It uses your current Facebook photo, but you can edit your photos and choose a different one for your main image.
Tinder users can see up to four photos of you. Here's what the second page of a profile looks like. It's the same as the first page, just with a different image of yourself.
Let's try it out. This guy popped up. But he's with three people and we can't tell which one he is, so we pass.
This guy is ok, but there's a girl in his photo. Single girls might not be ok with that, so we passed on him as well.
You can also see more than just the person's profile photo and age. If you click on the photo, you can see a few more shots of the person, and read their 'About' section on Facebook.
Actually, she found a lot of people on Tinder. Here's what her notifications look like (see the flame icon).
