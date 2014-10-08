Here's What Time To Look For Wednesday's 'Blood Moon' Eclipse

Wednesday morning, the moon will turn blood red.

This phenomenon is known as a blood moon, but is basically just a total lunar eclipse.

Tomorrow will be your last chance to see a total lunar eclipse until April, 2015. So don’t miss it!

The eclipse will begin at 4:17 a.m. EDT (1:17 a.m. PDT) and last through 9:32 a.m. EDT (6:32 PDT). The most brilliant part of the show, when the moon reaches totality and takes on a blood-red hue, will last from 6:27 EDT (3:27 PDT) to 7:22 EDT (4:22 PDT).

The charts below, taken from timeanddate.com, will show you the phases of the eclipse as viewers will see it in different part of the country and the world. You can also use this Eclipse Calculator to determine the exact time the eclipse will begin in the city nearest you.

If your city is cloudy or you don’t have a good way to watch the horizon, check out the Slooh livestream of the event.

Schedule for New York:

Schedule for Chicago:

Schedule for San Francisco:

Schedule for Honolulu, Hawaii:

Schedule for Tokyo, Japan:

Schedule for Brisbane, Queensland, Australia:

