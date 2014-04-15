This Is The Best Way To Figure Out When To Look For Tonight's Eclipse Wherever You Are

Tonight (and early tomorrow morning), a full eclipse will cause the moon to turn red, an event visible for most people in North America.

You will start being able to see the moon covered over, then turn red, at around 2:00 a.m. EDT tonight. But what about other areas of the country. Check out this handy Eclipse Calculator to see the exact times in the nearest city to you.

Since the eclipse takes about 3.5 hours you may only want to watch the peak — the “Maximum Eclipse” in the charts below.

Here’s the schedule for New York:

Here’s Detroit:

And Los Angeles:

