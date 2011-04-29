What Three Books Should General Petraeus Read Before He Becomes the Director of Central Intelligence?

was once described by veteran US diplomat Richard Holbrooke as the “smartest general I ever met.” He will soon be the new Director of Central Intelligence,



Whenever he takes a new post, General Petraeus reaches out to a wide circle of friends and advisors and asks: what are the three books I should read before I take this (new) job?

We thought it might be a good idea to throw that question out to our readers. What three books do you think Gen Petraeus should read before he settles in to Langley? Use the comments section below. We’ll post a follow-up on Monday.

