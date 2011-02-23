What They're Saying About The Carmelo Anthony Trade

Last night Carmelo Anthony was finally, mercifully dealt to the New York Knicks in a move that shook the landscape of the NBA.



Here are some reactions to the big trade from around the Internet:

“The Knicks weren’t winning a title any time soon — make that ever — with the team they would have fielded sans Carmelo. And they may not win one even now; the Nuggets couldn’t throw in any guarantees. But they’re in position to go for it now. Forget everything else and focus on that. They’re closer this morning than they were yesterday. They had to get this done. And they did.” – Mike Vaccaro, New York Post

“This is a great deal for the Knicks, a greater moment for their fan base. It doesn’t matter if Jim Dolan and Isiah Thomas pushed this trade with Denver a lot harder than Donnie Walsh and Mike D’Antoni pushed it, because it’s one of the best trades this team has made since Eddie Donovan acquired Dave DeBusschere in 1968.” – Ian O’Connor, ESPNNewYork

“It was inconceivable when this NBA season tipped off that there could be another team with more pressure upon it to win than Dwyane Wade’s LeBron James-infused Miami Heat, also featuring Chris Bosh. But when an owner decides to gut his team’s productive and promising starting lineup, mortgages part of his team’s future and appears to emasculate the two men he entrusted the running of his team to in order to bring in — for all intent and purpose — one player, that team moves to the top of the must-win list.” – Kevin Blackistone, FanHouse

“People mocked Masai Ujiri, Denver’s rookie general manager, saying he was in over his head and had submarined the Nuggets by asking the Nets and Knicks to add just one more piece every time the deal seemed close to being done. But Ujiri has taken a franchise player who did not want to return to his team next season and flipped him for actual NBA assets with actual NBA value. That is a difficult trick the Raptors could not manage last season with Chris Bosh, a fine player who (unlike LeBron James) is nonetheless not worth the chance of losing for nothing (Toronto did end up getting two first-round picks and a trade exception in a July sign-and-trade deal with the Heat for its All-Star power forward).” – Zach Lowe, The Point Forward

“They didn’t get as much as most of us would have wished — four first-round draft picks — but they got more than the worst most of us feared: nothing.” – Woody Paige, The Denver Post

