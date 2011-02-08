What They're Saying About Ben Roethlisberger's Performance In A Losing Effort Last Night

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

One of the major subplots leading up to Super Bowl XLV was Ben Roethlisberger’s path to the big game after a troubling year off the field. Roethlisberger was accused of rape for the second time last summer, and he was suspended for the first six games of the season by Commissioner Roger Goodell, a sentence that was eventually cut to four games. Once he returned, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a 9-3 record in the season’s final 12 games.



Leading up to the Super Bowl there were plenty of pieces about Roethlisberger’s redemption, and many folks seem to think that he is indeed a changed person. Discounting a dinner with teammates that got blown out of proportion, Roethlisberger was well behaved during the week leading up to the Super Bowl and was humble in defeat.

He’s been a playoff star in recent years, so no one thought he’d struggle in the Super Bowl, but that’s exactly what happened as Big Ben tossed two critical interceptions in the first half that resulted in 14 Green Bay points.

Here are some reactions to Roethlisberger’s night:

“But as it turns out, there was symmetry to Roethlisberger’s season. Roger Goodell wouldn’t let him start it – he was suspended the first four games. And the Packers wouldn’t let him finish it – they prevented him from leading another miracle drive that would have elevated Big Ben into the ultra-elite level of big-game players.” – Gary Myers, New York Daily News

“There’s no other way to say it, Ben Roethlisberger was terrible last night. He made costly mistakes which became turnovers and he missed open receivers, who were in position to make big plays.” – Garry Cobb, GCobb.com

” Coming into Sunday’s game, the conventional wisdom was that while Rodgers might have the stronger arm and the more impressive passing numbers, Roethlisberger simply was better prepared to do whatever it took to win the game. If the game came down to a situation in which one quarterback needed to summon some manner of intestinal fortitude and lead his team back from impossible odds, Roethlisberger was going to have the advantage. Well, the game came down to precisely such a moment. And when it did, the man that couldn’t lose did just that.” – Todd Behrendt, FOX Sports

“On Sunday, Roethlisberger had reason to blame himself. His overall numbers were borderline respectable — he was 25-for-40 for 263 yards, with two touchdowns — but he threw two early interceptions, both of them leading to Green Bay touchdowns, and was unable to direct a two-minute drive late.” – Gregg Doyel, CBS Sports

“Roethlisberger had no magic for the Steelers, his mistake-filled night ending 67 yards short of the end zone. He threw two costly interceptions in the Steelers’ 31-25 loss at Cowboys Stadium, a small-time performance that left Big Ben beating himself up.” – Rich Cimini, ESPN New York

“Ben Roethlisberger was supposed to be the unflappable quarterback. The born winner who always made the big play in the big spot. A win Sunday would have meant a third Super Bowl title, and only four members of his profession have ever done that. Plans were being made to carve him right into that Mount Rushmore alongside Bradshaw, Montana, Aikman and Brady, and some were even putting forth the preposterous notion that a victory in Sunday night’s football game might somehow offer Roethlisberger some form of “redemption” for the reprehensible offseason behaviour that almost got him drummed out of Pittsburgh and the NFL last year. And then he went out and played a rotten game, throwing two interceptions and badly mismanaging the two-minute drill at the end when he still had a chance to march down the field, win the game and put a sweet coat of varnish on his Hall of Fame resume.” – Dan Graziano, San Francisco Chronicle

“He was not the Big Ben that the Steelers have come to expect in the biggest games over the years. This much was obvious when his passes floated wild at the start of the game. Too far. Too high. Too short. He seemed distracted, unsure what he wanted to do.” – Les Carpenter, Yahoo! Sports

