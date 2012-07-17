What These Popular Hobbies And Interests Say About You In The Workplace

Photo: Flickr / Available_Light

If you’re able to do what you love doing — the things you’d do without pay — but actually get paid for it, then you’d have the best of both worlds. In the book “Crazy Good Interviewing: How Acting A Little Crazy Can Get You The Job

,” John B. Molidor and Barbara Parus say that “how you spend your leisure time reflects passions in [your] life.”



Those in a the job market are spending more time “on the clock,” and it’s getting harder to determine the difference between work and play, so what’s better than having a career that involves your passion?

Molidor and Parus include a list of popular hobbies and interests that involve specific skills and talents that could potentially be turned into careers.

1. If you like to cook, you have a creative side and can improvise when not all ingredients are at hand.

2. If you like to fish, you are very patient and focused. You could be good with children or working with elderly people.

3. If you are a chess player, then you might be saavy at developing business strategies.

4. If you are an athlete, you may be aggressive in achieving sale goals or annual sale targets.

5. If you are actively involved in community groups, you may have some managerial potential.

6. If you like playing Scrabble or doing crossword puzzles, you probably have a broad vocabulary and perhaps some untapped writing skills.

7. If you’re an avid reader, you have a thirst for knowledge and might be a good researcher.

8. If you sell your handmade crafts, you may have a business head for selling other products.

9. If you have several pets, you can apply your love of animals in a job as a veterinary assistant or become a veterinarian.

10. If you were a summer camp counselor, then you may have good leadership skills.

11. If you like to build computers, you have the aptitude to be an IT tech.

12. If you like to shoot skeet or hunt, you may be qualified to enter the police academy.

13. If you know karate or judo or belong to a fight club, you may qualify as a bodyguard or a prison guard.

