This Map Shows What All The World's Leaders Studied In School

Ever dream of leading your country? You have the best chance of getting there with a major or advanced degree in economics, law, or politics.

An amazing map created and posted to the MapPorn subreddit by Reddit user mareyv takes a look at what the world leaders and heads of state studied for the highest degree they’ve earned.

David Cameron, the Prime Minister of England, and Tony Abbott, the Prime Minister of Australia both earned the interdisciplinary Politics, Philosophy, and Economics degree from Oxford University, which is why they’re in the grey catch-all category.

The solid colour indicates the education of the head of the government, and a triangle, the official head of state, like the Queen of England.

