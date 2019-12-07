THEN AND NOW: What the world's greatest soccer stars looked like at the start of their careers

Barnaby Lane
Getty/John Walton/AP/Manu Fernandez/Getty/Adam DavyDiego Costa, Lionel Messi, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lionel Messi’s appearance may have dramatically changed, but his magical soccer skills certainly have not.

AP/Manu Fernandez/Getty/Quality Sport Images

Cristiano Ronaldo: teenage heart-throb in 2003, teenage heart-throb in 2019.

Reuters/Marcos Borga/Getty/Marco Canoniero

Robert Lewandowski was once a pencil-thin teen, but he’s now one of the world’s most revered goalscorers.

Getty/EuroFootball/Christof Stache

Few things in life are certain other than death, taxes, and Sergio Ramos getting sent off in El Clasico (it’s happened five times).

Getty/Denis Doyle/TF Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a name for himself scoring crazy goals with Ajax from 2001 to 2004, and he’s been doing the same ever since.

Getty/Adam Davy/Shaun Clark

Mohamed Salah is barely recognisable from his days as a youngster at FC Basel

Getty/Nigel French/Chloe Knott

Neymar has added a beard and tattoos these days, but he still had a mullet back in 2009.

Getty/Mauricio Lima/Soccrates Images

12 years apart, same old Luis Suarez — he’s scored 466 career goals to date.

Getty/VI Images/NurPhoto

Eden Hazard still wears the same number for Belgium, but he’s grown up a lot since making his debut in 2008.

Getty/Photonews/MB Media

Diego Costa has aged incredibly well given that he was just 21 in the left hand picture.

Getty/John Walton/Quality Sport Images

Now a man of many haircuts, Paul Pogba was keeping it simple as youngster with Manchester United in 2009.

Getty/Mike Egerton/Barrington Coombs

Other than dying his hair and growing a beard, not much has changed about Sergio Aguero since he started his career at Independiente 16 years ago.

Reuters/Marcos Brindicci/Getty/Paul Ellis

