What ‘The Wheel of Time’ actors look like in real life

Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Wheel of Time
‘The Wheel of Time’ cast. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
  • The first episodes of “The Wheel of Time” are available on Amazon Prime.
  • Like other fantasy shows, some of the actors look very different outside the show.
  • “The Wheel of Time” stars Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski have to wear wigs to portray their characters.
Moiraine Damodred is the leader of the adventurers from Edmond’s Field and a member of the Aes Sedai — powerful witches.
The wheel of time
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. Amazon
Rosamund Pike’s natural hair is blonde but she has dyed her hair lighter before. She wears a wig for her scenes.
Rosamund pike 2020
Rosamund Pike. Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Lan Mandragoran is Moraine’s Warder, who is bonded to Moraine and defends her from danger.
Wheel of Time
Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Daniel Henney does not normally have his hair tied up in a bun but looks just a stoic as his character.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Daniel Henney. Andrew Timms
Rand Al’Thor is a farmer from Edmond’s Field who is on the run from the Dark One with Moraine. He is driven by his love for Egwene.
The Wheel Of Time
Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Josha Stradowski is a natural redhead, with orange-brown hair. However, the 26-year-old Dutch actor has recently shaved all his hair off. He wears a wig for his scenes.
The Wheel of Time Cast
Josha Stradowski. Andrew Timms
Egwene Al’Vere is the daughter of the mayor of Edmond Fields. She wants to become a Wisdom, the village healer, but learns she also has the ability to become an Aes Sedai.
The Wheel Of Time
Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Madeleine Madden does not look too different from her character, though the 24-year-old Australian actress does have her hair braided like her character in the show. The braid is a key aspect of the Wisdoms in “The Wheel of Time.”
The Wheel of Time Cast
Madeleine Madden. Andrew Timms
Nynaeve al’Meara is Edmond Field’s wisdom, who joins the Edmond Field’s adventurers to try and bring them back home safely.
The Wheel Of Time
Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Zoë Robins also does not braid her hair outside the show. Like Nynaeve, the Kiwi actress is older than most of the main cast at the age of 28.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Zoë Robins. Andrew Timms
Perrin Aybara is Edmond Field’s blacksmith. He accidentally kills his lover in the first episode and is traumatized by the action for the series.
The Wheel Of Time
Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Marcus Rutherford has short curly hair outside the show as he does within it. Whilst the English actor seems to tower over his co-stars in the show, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski are actually the same height as him.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Marcus Rutherford. Andrew Timms
Mat Cauthon is the village thief. Mat comes from an unstable home but does what he can to protect his two little sisters.
The Wheel Of Time
Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Barney Harris does not look much different from his character. Harris is one of the youngest of the main cast at the age of 24. “The Witcher” actor Dónal Finn will be taking over Harris’ role in season 2.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Barney Harris. Jared Siskin / Getty Images
Liandrin Guirale is a powerful Aes Sedai. She is part of the Red Ajah — the witch group that hunt men who try to use magic.
The Wheel Of Time
Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Kate Fleetwood wears a blonde wig in “The Wheel of Time.”
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Kate Fleetwood. Andrew Timms
Logain Ablar is a man who is able to use magic, called the One Power. He is driven mad by ability claiming he is the Dragon Reborn who will save the world.
The Wheel Of Time
Álvaro Morte plays Logain Ablar. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Álvaro Morte, best known for his role in “Money Heist,” does have long hair and a beard outside the show but his hair is not as long as his character.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Álvaro Morte. Carlos Alvarez / Stringer / Getty Images
Thom Merrilin is a Gleeman, a travelling performer. He saves Mat and Rand and joins them on their journey.
The Wheel Of Time
Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Alexandre Willaume wears a wig to portray Thom as his hair is a lot shorter than the character.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Alexandre Willaume. Valery Hache / Getty Images
Eamon Valda is a Questioner for the Children of Light, an organization that hunts down any people of the dark including Aes Sedai. Questioners particularly extract confessions from the accused through torture.
The Wheel Of Time
Abdul Salis as Eamon Valda. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Abdul Salis has a white streak of hair in real life, not just in the show. His mustache, however, is missing in real life.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Abdul Salis. David M. Benett / Getty Images
Aram is a Tinker who befriends Perrin and Egwene. Tinkers, also known as Tuatha’an, are travellers who abstain from violence even to defend themselves.
The Wheel Of Time
Daryl McCormack as Aram. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios
Daryl McCormack has short black hair and wears a wig for “The Wheel of Time.”
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Daryl McCormack. Mike Marsland / Getty Images
Ila is the leader of the Tinkers. She helps Perrin and Egwene get to the White Tower.
The Wheel Of Time
Maria Doyle Kennedy as Ila. Amazon Studios
Maria Doyle Kennedy has brown hair like her character but it is a lot neater. She wears a wig for the show.
The Wheel Of Time Cast
Maria Doyle Kennedy. Michael Tran / Getty Images
