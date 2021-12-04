What ‘The Wheel of Time’ actors look like in real life

Moiraine Damodred is the leader of the adventurers from Edmond’s Field and a member of the Aes Sedai — powerful witches. Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. Amazon

Rosamund Pike’s natural hair is blonde but she has dyed her hair lighter before. She wears a wig for her scenes. Rosamund Pike. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Lan Mandragoran is Moraine’s Warder, who is bonded to Moraine and defends her from danger. Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Daniel Henney does not normally have his hair tied up in a bun but looks just a stoic as his character. Daniel Henney. Andrew Timms

Rand Al’Thor is a farmer from Edmond’s Field who is on the run from the Dark One with Moraine. He is driven by his love for Egwene. Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Josha Stradowski is a natural redhead, with orange-brown hair. However, the 26-year-old Dutch actor has recently shaved all his hair off. He wears a wig for his scenes. Josha Stradowski. Andrew Timms

Egwene Al’Vere is the daughter of the mayor of Edmond Fields. She wants to become a Wisdom, the village healer, but learns she also has the ability to become an Aes Sedai. Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Madeleine Madden does not look too different from her character, though the 24-year-old Australian actress does have her hair braided like her character in the show. The braid is a key aspect of the Wisdoms in “The Wheel of Time.” Madeleine Madden. Andrew Timms

Nynaeve al’Meara is Edmond Field’s wisdom, who joins the Edmond Field’s adventurers to try and bring them back home safely. Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Zoë Robins also does not braid her hair outside the show. Like Nynaeve, the Kiwi actress is older than most of the main cast at the age of 28. Zoë Robins. Andrew Timms

Perrin Aybara is Edmond Field’s blacksmith. He accidentally kills his lover in the first episode and is traumatized by the action for the series. Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Marcus Rutherford has short curly hair outside the show as he does within it. Whilst the English actor seems to tower over his co-stars in the show, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski are actually the same height as him. Marcus Rutherford. Andrew Timms

Mat Cauthon is the village thief. Mat comes from an unstable home but does what he can to protect his two little sisters. Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Barney Harris does not look much different from his character. Harris is one of the youngest of the main cast at the age of 24. “The Witcher” actor Dónal Finn will be taking over Harris’ role in season 2. Barney Harris. Jared Siskin / Getty Images

Liandrin Guirale is a powerful Aes Sedai. She is part of the Red Ajah — the witch group that hunt men who try to use magic. Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Kate Fleetwood wears a blonde wig in “The Wheel of Time.” Kate Fleetwood. Andrew Timms

Logain Ablar is a man who is able to use magic, called the One Power. He is driven mad by ability claiming he is the Dragon Reborn who will save the world. Álvaro Morte plays Logain Ablar. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Álvaro Morte, best known for his role in “Money Heist,” does have long hair and a beard outside the show but his hair is not as long as his character. Álvaro Morte. Carlos Alvarez / Stringer / Getty Images

Thom Merrilin is a Gleeman, a travelling performer. He saves Mat and Rand and joins them on their journey. Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Alexandre Willaume wears a wig to portray Thom as his hair is a lot shorter than the character. Alexandre Willaume. Valery Hache / Getty Images

Eamon Valda is a Questioner for the Children of Light, an organization that hunts down any people of the dark including Aes Sedai. Questioners particularly extract confessions from the accused through torture. Abdul Salis as Eamon Valda. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Abdul Salis has a white streak of hair in real life, not just in the show. His mustache, however, is missing in real life. Abdul Salis. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Aram is a Tinker who befriends Perrin and Egwene. Tinkers, also known as Tuatha’an, are travellers who abstain from violence even to defend themselves. Daryl McCormack as Aram. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios

Daryl McCormack has short black hair and wears a wig for “The Wheel of Time.” Daryl McCormack. Mike Marsland / Getty Images

Ila is the leader of the Tinkers. She helps Perrin and Egwene get to the White Tower. Maria Doyle Kennedy as Ila. Amazon Studios