Here's What The West Village Really Thinks Of Obama's Gay Marriage Endorsement

President Barack Obama’s announcement yesterday that he is in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage has made major waves in the political world, igniting the respective bases of both parties going into the 2012 presidential election.



But what do everyday New Yorkers think about Obama’s “evolution” on the issue?

We headed down to Sheridan Square on Christopher Street, the birthplace of the gay rights movement, to find out.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Grace Wyler

