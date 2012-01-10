What The U.S. VC Fundraising World Looks Like Right Now

Photo: Oran Viriyincy via Flickr

Thomson Reuters just released the results of a study conducted by the National Venture Capital Association. It found 169 U.S. venture capital firms raised $18.167 billion in 2011, up from $13.78 billion in 2010.

While firms are still raising heaps of capital, last quarter showed money is being given to fewer investors. Dollar commitments were up 162% from Q3 to Q4 but the number of firms able to fundraise (38) declined 41%. That’s the lowest number of funds raising money since the third quarter of 2009.”This past year we saw more venture capital money raised by essentially the same number of firms [as 2010], a sign that consolidation within the industry is continuing,” Mark Heesen, president of NVCA, said in a press release.

Only nine new funds were raised last quarter, down from 21 in the third quarter of 2011. Khosla Ventures raised the biggest fourth quarter amount at $1.05 billion. Bessemer Venture Partners III raised the most in 2011 at $1.6 billion followed by Sequoia Capital’s $1.3 billion fundraise.



Here’s a breakdown of the annual and quarterly findings:

