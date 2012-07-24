What The Troika Inspections Mean For Greece

Troika inspectors are descending on Athens today to investigate the progress of economic reforms in Greece.



The success of those reforms is crucial to the next payout of bailout funds—some €31 billion ($37.5 billion) in September.

Should you be worried that the troika—the European Central Bank, the European Comission, and the IMF—will really withhold the next round of funding to keep Greece afloat?

