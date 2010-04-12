What The Tragic Death of Poland's President Means For Europe And America

He was a figure from another age. Weekend guests at Lech Kaczyński’s presidential retreat on Poland’s Baltic coast often found the conversation turning to the opposition politics of 1970s Gdańsk.



That is indeed a fascinating subject, though not necessarily the most burning one for the head of state of eastern Europe’s most important country nearly 40 years later. Mr Kaczyński, who has died along with 95 others, including many of Poland’s military and political elite, in a plane crash in Russia, epitomised some of the best and the worst features of Poland’s political elite.

Continue reading at The Economist >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.