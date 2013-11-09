Here's What The Super Typhoon Would Have Looked Like Off The US East Coast

Rick Kohrs from the University of Wisconsin-Madison created an image that shows what Super Typhoon Haiyan would have looked like if it were located off the eastern coast of the United States.

Check it out:

Experts say Haiyan was the strongest storm to ever make landfall.

For comparison, Haiyan was packing 195 mph winds when it slammed into the eastern Philippines. It was equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. Superstorm Sandy reached top winds of 115 mph hour when it hit New Jersey last year and Hurricane Katrina was carrying winds of 175 mph.

To jog your memory, here’s a satellite picture of Hurricane Katrina (a Category 3 when it hit the U.S.) sneaking up on the Gulf Coast in 2005.

