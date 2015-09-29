Here's what shopping will be like in the future

Courtesy Hointer Hointer takes the humans out of stores and replaces them with a robotic sales staff.

Retail is changing like never before.

Thanks to new technologies, it is easier than ever for retailers to tailor every customers’ experience.

From robots to fitting room apps, here’s how the store of the future will be different

Lowe's is currently testing Oshbots, robots that can locate merchandise and speak to customers in English or Spanish. YouTube The Oshbots also display promotional information and advertisements on their screens, offering retailers another perk. YouTube The smart machines are also entering fitting rooms. A company called Hointer has developed technology that allows shoppers to make a list of items to try on via mobile app. Robots then fetch the items and bring them to the fitting room in seconds. YouTube Hointer says this system triples the number of items shoppers try on. Courtesy Hointer Retailers are also using advanced data and technology to tailor the customer experience more than ever, according to analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence. Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Birchbox/AP Images Lowe's 'Holoroom 3D AR Virtual Room' technology lets customers see different paint, tile, and floor colours they way they would look in a home. This essentially replaces samples and paint swatches. Marxentlabs.com Retailers are also using beacon technology to get you to buy more products, something that will intensify in the future. Beacons are $5 hardware devices that use Bluetooth technology to send shoppers relevant information. BII Source: CNBC An example of beacon technology would be a store sending a customer a 'welcome' message when they visit through a mobile app. Swirl How a beacon ad powered by Swirl appears on a shopper's phone. Many stores of the future will have free WiFi, according to design firm King Retail Services. The brand just built a futuristic store for Space Age Fuel, a regional convenience store chain in Oregon. King Retail Solutions And many stores might also offer places to charge your phone, a measure Starbucks has already implemented through Powermat wireless technology. Starbucks

