What The Sex Industry Looks Like In 8 Big US Cities

A comprehensive new report on the sex industry in the U.S. offers an extensive rundown on the sex business in eight major cities.

The industry is huge, with sex markets estimated to be worth anywhere from $US40 million to $US290 million in seven of eight cities profiled in the government-sponsored report by the Urban Institute.

The charts below give a view of the sex market in Miami, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Denver, Kansas City, San Diego, Seattle, and Atlanta. Here are some of the notable trends from the report, which was covered extensively this week in The New York Times:

“Erotic Asian massage parlors and Latino brothels were found in almost every city.”

“Although street prostitution still exists, most individuals trading sex on the street are either drug-addicted or only work the street if the demand online is low.”

Dallas

Washington, D.C.

Denver

Kansas City

San Diego

Seattle

Atlanta

