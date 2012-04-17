Here's What The Secret Service Prostitution Scandal Means For The Obama Administration

The prostitution scandal in Colombia last week may be the biggest scandal in the Secret Service history, but does that wild night in Cartagena effect the Obama administration and possibly the upcoming elections?



The transgressions of the Secret Service agents undoubtedly cast a shadow on President Obama’s visit to Colombia and the Republicans, who are already digging details about the failed agents, are unlikely to leave the scandal blow over.

Another nugget of partying during the trip to Cartagena features Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dancing and drinking beer at a club. While this event is harmless and even amusing, it definitely adds to the drama of the now infamous presidential visit to Colombia.

Watch below deputy editor Joe Weisenthal and Politics’ editor Michael Brendan Dougherty discuss the ramification of the scandal.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

