What the Rio Olympics venues look like less than a year before the games

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL — Less than a year away from Rio’s gig hosting the 2016 Summer Olympics, the city is still racing to get everything ready.
Based on what I saw during a recent trip, Brazil’s most famous beach-loving city will almost certainly have its infrastructure finished in time for the games. It just might continue construction until the very last minute.
Below, a look at Rio’s Olympics infrastructure as it stands today, taken from my own photos along with images provided by the Rio Media Center.
Arenas Cariocas, a set of three arenas in the Olympic Park, will host events like basketball, wrestling, and fencing.
Marina da Glória will host sailing events. An AP investigation into Guanabara Bay, where the marina is located, found unsafe levels of viruses and bacteria.
Maracanã Stadium is a world-famous soccer venue. It will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as soccer matches.
Rio is building a number of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations and lines, which will quickly transport spectators from place to place.
So are the buildings that will house athletes. When the Olympics are over, these will be converted to condos.
Rio built a velodrome for the 2007 Pan-American Games, but would it have needed extensive repairs to be ready for the Olympics. So the city tore it down and is building a new one, pictured here.
