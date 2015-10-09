What the Rio Olympics venues look like less than a year before the games

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL — Less than a year away from Rio’s gig hosting the 2016 Summer Olympics, the city is still racing to get everything ready.

Based on what I saw during a recent trip, Brazil’s most famous beach-loving city will almost certainly have its infrastructure finished in time for the games. It just might continue construction until the very last minute.

Below, a look at Rio’s Olympics infrastructure as it stands today, taken from my own photos along with images provided by the Rio Media Center.

Arenas Cariocas, a set of three arenas in the Olympic Park, will host events like basketball, wrestling, and fencing. Rio Media Center The arenas are all at least 92% complete, according to the Rio Media Center. Rio Media Center The Arena do Futuro will host handball games. Rio Media Center Arena do Futuro It's 87% complete. Rio Media Center Arena do Futuro Marina da Glória will host sailing events. An AP investigation into Guanabara Bay, where the marina is located, found unsafe levels of viruses and bacteria. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider Brazilian officials say that the water will be clean enough in time for the games. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider Maracanã Stadium is a world-famous soccer venue. It will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as soccer matches. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider Rio is building a number of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations and lines, which will quickly transport spectators from place to place. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider I saw a number of these stations during my stay in Rio. Many are still far from finished. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider The Olympics media center is almost done. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider So are the buildings that will house athletes. When the Olympics are over, these will be converted to condos. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider The Aquatic Stadium is 89% done. Rio Media Center But the Tennis Center still has a ways to go. Rio Media Center Centro de Tenis It's almost 75% complete. Rio Media Center Rio built a velodrome for the 2007 Pan-American Games, but would it have needed extensive repairs to be ready for the Olympics. So the city tore it down and is building a new one, pictured here. Rio Media Center Velodromo The new Velodrome is just 65% complete. It will host track cycling next summer. Rio Media Center Velodromo While these structures are all likely to be finished, Olympics organisers recently announced budget cutbacks of up to 30%. How that affects future planned buildings remains to be seen. Ariel Schwartz/Tech Insider

