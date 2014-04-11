Here's What Stephen Colbert Is Like In Real Life

Stephen Colbert just landed the coveted “Late Show” gig as David Letterman’s successor.
And while most of us are familiar with Colbert’s conservative character he plays on “The Colbert Report,” we still don’t know exactly what the Comedy Central star is like in real life.
On “Meet the Press” in 2012, Colbert described himself as “an idiot” who is “wilfully ignorant.”
Charles McGrath of The New York Times describes the real Colbert as “a practicing Catholic, who lives with his wife and three children in suburban Montclair, N.J., where, according to one of his neighbours, he is ‘extremely normal’.”
Throughout the years, the real Colbert has emerged and opened up about his show, character, and personal life.
Before 'The Daily Show,' Stephen Colbert was hired as a correspondent on 'Good Morning America.' Below is Colbert's only segment to make it on air.
(video provider='youtube' id='DFlSNzanPXM' size='xlarge' align='center')
Stephen Colbert talks to the ladies of 'The View' about his mother. 'She taught us to still love life and not be bitter' (after the death of his father and brothers)
Stephen Colbert explains to Charlie Rose why he decided to pronounce his family name with a silent 'T.'
A glimpse of Stephen Colbert behind the scenes of his show prepping John Kerry for an interview. 'Are you familiar with what we do here?'
The one moment that Colbert breaks character during his Congressional testimony about migrant workers. 'Migrant workers suffer and have no rights.'
In October 2007, Stephen Colbert went on 'Meet the Press' and spoke candidly with Tim Russert about his show and character.
Stephen Colbert makes another 'Meet the Press' appearance and explains to David Gregory why he does 'The Colbert Report.'
