Here's What Stephen Colbert Is Like In Real Life

The real Stephen Colbert is ‘a practicing Catholic, who lives with his wife and three children in suburban Montclair, N.J.’

Stephen Colbert just landed the coveted “Late Show” gig as David Letterman’s successor.

And while most of us are familiar with Colbert’s conservative character he plays on “The Colbert Report,” we still don’t know exactly what the Comedy Central star is like in real life.

On “Meet the Press” in 2012, Colbert described himself as “an idiot” who is “wilfully ignorant.”

Charles McGrath of The New York Times describes the real Colbert as “a practicing Catholic, who lives with his wife and three children in suburban Montclair, N.J., where, according to one of his neighbours, he is ‘extremely normal’.”

Throughout the years, the real Colbert has emerged and opened up about his show, character, and personal life.

