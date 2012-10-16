Here's What Stephen Colbert Is Really Like

Stephen Colbert is “an idiot” who is “wilfully ignorant.”



At least that’s how the real Stephen Colbert described the TV persona “Stephen Colbert” on Meet the Press last Sunday.

Since the “idiot” version of Stephen Colbert has a hugely popular TV show broadcasted four days a week, it’s always surprising to see the real Stephen Colbert make a public appearance.

Charles McGrath of The New York Times describes the real Colbert as “a practicing Catholic, who lives with his wife and three children in suburban Montclair, N.J., where, according to one of his neighbours, he is ‘extremely normal.'”

Throughout the years, the real Colbert has emerged and opened up about his show, character, and personal life.

