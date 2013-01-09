Here's What The Real Bruce Wayne Would Look Like

We may not know what fictional billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne would look like in the flesh; however, one person has figured out what the ultimate Batman would look like.



Reddit user morphinapg created a morph of every actor who’s ever donned the cape and cowl (Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Christian Bale).

Here’s the image via Reddit:

Photo: Reddit screencap

He’s not a bad looking guy.

As one commenter pointed out, we imagine he would still sound like Kevin Conroy (the actor who has become synonymous with voicing the Dark Knight since television series “Batman: The Animated Series”).

