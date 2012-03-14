5 Fascinating Things We Just Learned About Public Opinion

Joe Weisenthal

Bloomberg has a new poll out showing Barack Obama and Mitt Romney in a a dead heat.

Besides that though, there are some really interesting sub-questions from the actual survey, which can be downloaded here.

Here are some things we just learned.

The Mormon Church has higher unfavorables than Ben Bernanke.

The plurality of voters say they’re better off than they were when Obama came into power.

chart

The public does not like private equity.

chart

9 per cent of voters think housing will never recover.

chart

People way more blame oil companies/Mideast issues for oil prices vs. Obama.

image

