5 Fascinating Things We Just Learned About Public Opinion

Bloomberg has a new poll out showing Barack Obama and Mitt Romney in a a dead heat.
Besides that though, there are some really interesting sub-questions from the actual survey, which can be downloaded here.
Here are some things we just learned.
The Mormon Church has higher unfavorables than Ben Bernanke.
Photo: Bloomberg
The plurality of voters say they’re better off than they were when Obama came into power.
Photo: Bloomberg
The public does not like private equity.
Photo: Bloomberg
9 per cent of voters think housing will never recover.
Photo: Bloomberg
People way more blame oil companies/Mideast issues for oil prices vs. Obama.
Photo: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.