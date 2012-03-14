5 Fascinating Things We Just Learned About Public Opinion

Bloomberg has a new poll out showing Barack Obama and Mitt Romney in a a dead heat.



Besides that though, there are some really interesting sub-questions from the actual survey, which can be downloaded here.

Here are some things we just learned.

The Mormon Church has higher unfavorables than Ben Bernanke.

Photo: Bloomberg

The plurality of voters say they’re better off than they were when Obama came into power.

Photo: Bloomberg

The public does not like private equity.

Photo: Bloomberg

9 per cent of voters think housing will never recover.

Photo: Bloomberg

People way more blame oil companies/Mideast issues for oil prices vs. Obama.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.