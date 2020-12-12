Life under lockdown: 3 seniors tell us what the pandemic is like in their retirement and nursing homes as the pandemic rages but a vaccine is within reach

Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images A soldier converses with a resident of the Elisabeth Roock House in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on May 20, 2020.

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to a COVID-19 vaccine from US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech.

Along with healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities including nursing and assisted living homes will be among the first in line to receive the vaccine.

For nearly nine months, those in nursing homes, and assisted living homes have been largely locked down, with limited visitors allowed inside and few trips allowed out to visit friends and family.

Lockdown – and the emotional pain it brings – is the better choice between two not-great options: should COVID-19 infiltrate a senior facility, the effects would be devastating.

Here’s what it was like for three residents to live life in lockdown.

My grandparents moved to Florida in the late 1990s, drawn to the sun and the flat, bike-friendly landscape. After my grandma died in 2007, my grandpa stayed â€” by then, he had an extensive circle of friends, virtually all of whom were within biking or walking distance.

Earlier this year, after more than two decades in the sunshine state, he moved: At 94, he was slowing down. His daughter â€” my aunt â€” was in North Carolina, as were my cousin and her two kids (his great-grandchildren). And so in January, he sold his house and moved to Galloway Ridge, a retirement community a few minutes drive from my aunt. He figured he’d easily make new friends there.

World events, of course, had other plans. When COVID-19 swept across the US in March, Galloway Ridge went into lockdown. While residents can still leave the premises, visitors are prohibited. Punching the most impact, the dining room closed and social events were cancelled. For over eight months, all of my grandpa’s meals have been delivered to his room, where he eats them alone. To pass the time, he’s turned to television and books. “They fill the void but in a positive way,” he told me on a recent call.

Despite this disconnectedness, my grandfather is characteristically unruffled. He understands the necessity: “We are all living in a different world now.”

Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are sprayed down before removing their hazmat suits after leaving Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy, MA on April 9, 2020. They were deployed to Quincy to assist nursing homes with COVID-19 testing.

A different world â€” especially for seniors who are alone, but also at risk for COVID-19

This is true for all of us, but it is particularly true for the millions of older Americans in retirement, assisted living, and nursing homes, facilities that have enacted strict restrictions to guard against the virus. Specifics vary depending on region and the type of community, but most bar outside visitors from entering. Many also prohibit residents from leaving the premises. This toughness â€” and the emotional pain it brings â€” is the better choice between two not-great options: should COVID-19 infiltrate a senior facility, the effects would be devastating. Older people are at higher risk if they contract the disease, and as of November, more than 100,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19.

Shirley Guidry, 92, lives in an assisted living home in Santa Cruz, California. “We cannot have visitors, and we can’t go out and do shopping,” she said. Sometimes her daughter will buy her groceries but has to leave them downstairs by the front desk. “It’s becoming very confining,” Guidry said. Doctors’ visits are allowed, but they must be approved in advance.

Like my grandpa, Guidry moved into the facility right before the pandemic and hadn’t made many friends before it went into lockdown. She spends her days reading, watching television, and taking daily walks around the landscaped exterior. (There are still regular, socially-distanced exercise classes, but arthritis keeps her from participating.) “Everything is very individual,” Guidry says. When she gets particularly lonely, she reaches for the knitting needles. “I am not a very good knitter, but I can make dishcloths like you wouldn’t believe,” she says.

‘That’s the b—-, OK!’

Karen Einbund Grey Lewis Einbund before the pandemic.

Isolation and loneliness are twin issues that existed long before the pandemic, particularly for older individuals: A recent study found that a quarter of adults 65 or older are socially isolated. It’s a common concern for Dr. Thomas Caprio, a professor of medicine and geriatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Centre in New York. Before the pandemic, a large percentage of his patients lacked a solid social support network. “Families live farther apart,” he said. “Younger folks move away from where they grew up, the older adults stay within the community, and the community dynamics change.”

In New York City, loneliness among older adults is so prevalent that the city’s Department for the Ageing developed a social isolation scale to get a better handle of the size of the issue, as well as how to effectively address it. In 2017, the department launched Friendly Visiting, a program in which volunteers are matched with seniors for a series of ongoing activities to combat chronic loneliness. “It’s a sustained relationship, not just a friendly call,” said Lorraine CortÃ©s-VÃ¡zquez, commissioner of the New York City Department for the Ageing. The hope is that by fostering sustained connection, the program can help break the loneliness cycle. Since the pandemic, the program has shifted to creating relationships through phone or video calls.

Long-simmering, the pandemic has brought the issue to a full-on boil. For those already isolated, it’s made connection seem even further out of reach. Meanwhile, seniors who weren’t particularly lonely find themselves in an environment inhospitable to the social interactions that kept them engaged and connected. A nonprofit serving older adults in New York City, JASA offers a number of services â€” including a matching program similar to NYC’s Department for the Ageing â€” to combat social isolation. Already, the ripple effects of the pandemic are being felt across the organisation’s member base. Beyond simple isolation, many have found their independence seriously threatened for the first time, particularly those who rely on “fragile systems based on neighbours and family members,” said Amy Chalfy, the organisation’s chief program officer. With cases in the city surging once again, the nonprofit continues to get calls from people “who find themselves in a more vulnerable position than ever before.”

For older adults in group living situations, the effects can be even starker. Like my grandpa, many moved to these communities explicitly because of their ability to combat social isolation.

For Lewis Inbound, 90, the absence of regular social engagement, most of which used to take place over meals shared with fellow residents in the dining room, has been the biggest loss. (The dining room is still open, but only for lunch, and social distance restrictions are in place.) Editor’s note: Einbund is the editor’s grandfather.

“That’s the b—-, OK,” he said. Visitors are prohibited from entering the facility, so he’s made do with conversations with his daughter through the front door. On occasion, he’s visited with his family outside, although eating isn’t allowed and meetings are limited to an hour. Like my grandpa and Guidry, he eats the majority of his meals in his room.

Karen Einbund Grey Lewis Einbund and his girlfriend Alice before the pandemic.

The cumulative impact of this lost year on older adults’ health remains a question mark.

What we do know: social connection positively affects overall health, both mental and physical. “That’s one of the biggest factors in terms of preventing cognitive decline for older individuals,” Caprio said. Conversation and interaction challenge the brain to remain active. On the flip side, chronic loneliness can create and amplify health issues, in large part by elevating stress hormone levels. “We know isolation and loneliness can worsen things like depression, but it goes beyond that,” Caprio said, impacting everything from exercise to diet to inflammation. “It begins to have a cascade effect; It’s this vicious cycle.”

Millions of older adults have now weathered a nine-month period of confinement, CortÃ©s-VÃ¡zquez said. The resulting combinationâ€”a spike in long-term social isolation coupled with loneliness’ malignant effects on healthâ€” has her very concerned.

As she says this, I think about my other grandfather, Horace. At 97, he is living in a nursing home outside San Francisco. His memory was in decline before the pandemic, but since then, it’s taken a nosedive. In the spring and early summer, he could still use his cell phoneâ€”we were able to regularly check in and talk with him. But as summer drifted into fall, his ability to keep track of and answer his phone drifted away, too. For months now, the only reliable way to connect with him is through weekly Zoom calls, which his nursing home facilitates for our family every Sunday.

Horace has never been one to complain. On these calls, he is sanguine. “I’m good,” he’ll say, leaning towards the camera. It’s nice to hear, even if it belies troubling details. “Did you leave your room today?” someone will inevitably ask. “No,” he’ll respond, placid in his armchair. He eats his meals in his room. He rarely makes it outside to feel the sunshine. His poor eyesight means he can’t read, and although he has a television, he has a hard time operating the remote.

Before the pandemic, he ate his meals in the dining room with the other residents. He went to mass every day and attended movie nights. The sudden shift from these social activities to nothingâ€” while it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact role this vanishing has played in his cognitive decline, it’s difficult not to connect the two, either.

“Routine is sort of a therapeutic intervention,” Caprio said. “We know that structure and having a routine can actually help folks navigate through the day if they are suffering from cognitive changes.” In its absence, “the days begin to blur together, and you [can] neglect your own self-care.” He’s advised many of his patients to develop quarantine routines, whether it’s a walk, an exercise class, or even a TV show. He also recommends that family members work out a regular communication schedule, so his patients know “every day at 9 a.m. my daughter is calling, or Wednesdays my grandson checks in.” In addition to facilitating regular connection, these markers provide a sense of stability in what can feel like a deeply unstable time.

Elise Amendola/AP Photo Marcie Abramson, left, becomes emotional as she speaks to her mother, Cynthia, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Centre on June 10, 2020.

The long-term outlook isn’t entirely bleak

Humans are amazingly adaptable. For older adults, COVID-19 is by no means their first encounter with hardship: My grandpa in North Carolina was a pilot in World War II; Horace fled Shanghai during the Communist Revolution, eventually moving to the US with his young family to start life anew; Inbound served in the US Army during the Korean War (though was not sent overseas). The vast majority of seniors have faced a number of significant challenges, and come out the other side.

“Is this going to be easier? No, but I think [older adults have] proven themselves to be resilient,” Caprio said. “I temper my concern with some cautious optimism.”

For their part, older adults tend to recognise the necessity of these restrictions. Caprio’s patients are remarkably compliant with health precautionsâ€”it’s his colleagues’ younger patients who question established medical guidance and flout recommendations. As Guidry sees it, her facility’s restrictions are “a little trying, but no one is sick.” At Galloway Ridge, the ban on visitors “sounds rigid and cruel, but it’s apparently helped a lot because we have not had a single case of Covid among the residents here yet,” my grandpa told me.

And amidst the isolation that has defined the past nine months, there are still bright spots. My grandpa met his great-granddaughter earlier this year, a few weeks after her birthâ€”just from a six-foot distance. Last month, he met his newest great-grandchild â€” his third â€” over Zoom. Occasionally, new in real life relationships manage to grow. Shortly before the pandemic, Inbound struck up a conversation with Alice, another resident. Things progressed from there. “I do have, for want of a better word, a lady friend,” he said. “We see each other almost every day.”

Meanwhile, when I spoke with her in mid-November, Guidry was getting excited about Thanksgiving. To mark the occasion, the dining room was momentarily reopened: Residents had to reserve a time slot in advance, and social distancing precautions were in place, but it’s something different. “We are all looking forward to Thanksgiving,” she said happily. “You’ll have time to visit with people over dinner.”

Getty/Mladen Antonov

There’s also been a lot of time to plan for a post-pandemic future

For the first time since the country shut down in March, these reunions are visible on the horizon. Two vaccines, one by Pfizer and the other by Moderna, reported strong phase three results and have been submitted to the FDA for emergency approval. Along with healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities including nursing and assisted living homes will be among the first in line to receive the vaccine.

One of the first places Guidry will go once she can leave lockdown is the beach; she’s planning a trip with her grandson. Inbound is looking forward to going to the movies again.

My grandpa, like the millions of older adults living in nursing, assisted living, and retirement communities, is anticipating the simple pleasures of visiting with family and a return to eating with other people: he’s ready to make friends. “You kind of get tired of the system of having meals delivered and eating by yourself,” he said. “I look forward to everything loosening.”

