The Odd Items 'The Office' Cast Is Taking From The Set

NBCIf you’re wondering what “The Office” cast is leaving behind, take a look around the place where you work.



The set of the NBC series, which ends tonight, looked like a real office. It was filled with the kinds of tchotchkes, doodles and comical junk we keep on our desks to sneak some real life into our work lives. For eight years, the TV stars who played typical workers — passing the hours with pranks, dodging phone calls, hiding coworker crushes — had routines like those of their characters.

They drove each morning down an industrial strip, past a plumbing emporium and wheelchair-ramp manufacturer, to the parking lot of the fake paper company where they worked. Walking to their computers, they might snag a piece of candy from the dish on Pam’s — later Erin’s — reception desk. They sat in comfy-enough swivel chairs and kept Tupperwared snacks in the same breakroom fridge we see on the show.

The office is closed now. The Van Nuys set that has impersonated Scranton’s Dunder-Mifflin since 2005 will go back to being a TV studio, and with the last scene filmed and the last prank played, the mementos that cluttered and brightened the “Office” desks will be all that remains.

The stars talked to reporters during a goodbye visit to the set about which ones they planned to keep.

Ed Helms (Andy Bernard): I had my entire house remodeled to look like the bullpen. So I’m taking a lot of the stuff for that. I’ve also hired most of the cast to live there with me. I actually really want Andy’s Cornell diploma for some reason. I really like that.

Jenna Fischer (Pam Halpert): I want Pam’s watercolor that Michael bought at her art show, which is still on the wall. And the receptionist sign, even though I don’t sit there anymore.

Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin): I have my eye on a few cat figurines.

Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer): I actually saved a pelvis cast, so I would take my pelvis cast.

Creed Bratton (Creed): I want the bags and bags of mung beans that have been piling up in my desk.

Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute): I want Dwight’s car.

Helms: We’re going to fight for Creed’s guitar.

Bratton: We are going to fight over that car. Yes, indeed, we are.

Wilson: I was saying I want to keep Dwight’s car, so I’m sure the producers will make that available for me.

Greg Daniels (co-creator): It’s worth less than the mung beans.

Kinsey: I did save a drawing that ‑‑ Oscar [Nunez] is amazing. He can draw all of us …

Wilson: He drew a picture of me with a rhinoceros horn up my pooper. And I have it in my trailer. I think I’m going to get it framed. He really did. This is a true story.

This story was originally published by The Wrap.

