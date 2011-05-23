As Greece Gets Sicker And Sicker, Here's What's In The Next Round Of Austerity Medicine

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

So far, Greece austerity measures have been a disaster.The economy has worsened, there’s been no progress on the debt, and interest rates are higher than ever.



As the EU/IMF have no appetite at all for any kind of restructuring, Greece is preparing for a new austerity round, the details of which will be coming out in the coming days.

Kathimerini has a preview of some of the government’s plans to raise revenue.

Key details include:

A new levy on soft drinks.

More cuts to public servant allowances.

Lowering the tax-free threshold on property owners from those with assets of 400K EUR to 300K EUR (applied retroactively to 2010!).

An increase in the tax rate on large property holders.

A new natural gas tax.

Raising the VAT on several goods from 13% to 23%.

