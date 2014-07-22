Here's What The Next IPad Could Look Like If Apple Adds A Fingerprint Sensor

The next-generation iPad Mini has yet to be announced, but details about the tablet have been leaking for quite some time.

According to BGR, graphic artist Martin Hajek has incorporated the most recent of these leaked details into a series of new iPad Mini renders, giving us an extremely detailed glimpse at many of the changes Apple will likely make to the device.

The most interesting detail showcased by Hajek’s renders examine what the tablet would look like sporting Apple’s sapphire Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a feature Apple first introduced in its iPhone 5S. The concepts also apply the same curved design language expected in the iPhone 6, resulting in a rounded appearance which Hajek says gives the tablet a “soft” look.

For the full gallery of design renders, you can head over to Hajek’s official blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.