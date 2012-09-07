What The New Kindle Means To Amazon

On Thursday, Amazon announced another family of branded shopping carts in which consumers can pile a wealth of digital goods. Sure, they may look like a Kindle e-reader, or the new Kindle Fire tablets – but make no mistake about the goals Amazon has for the new devices.

Company executives pitched the new Kindles as the perfect devices on which to consume e-books and magazines, and the Fire as a showcase for movies, music, the Web and Android apps. So forget the hardware, their purpose is clear – to provide a dedicated sales channel for Amazon’s digital storefront. (To get up close and personal with Amazon’s new devices, see A Close-Up Look At Amazon’s New Kindles.)



