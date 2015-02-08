What the NBA's biggest stars looked like when their careers started

Cork Gaines
Kobe Bryant, June, 1996Getty ImagesYes, that is Kobe Bryant in a Boston Celtics t-shirt.

While many would like to wax poetic about the 1980s, we are now in the golden age of the NBA.

Even if we briefly ignore the recent influx of new stars (e.g Anthony Davis) there is an unprecedented number of superstars in their prime (e.g. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony) and a large number nearing the end (e.g. Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan).

Many of those stars looked quite different in their younger days, with some nearly unrecognizable.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at how much the NBA’s biggest stars have changed since their careers first started.

Chris Bosh in 2003 (19 years old)

Chris Bosh now

Dwight Howard (18 years old) and Joakim Noah (18) in 2004

Dwight Howard and Joakim Noah now

James Harden in 2009 (age 19)

James Harden now

Dirk Nowitzki in 1999 (20 years old)

Dirk Nowitzki now

Tim Duncan in 1994 (17 years old)

Tim Duncan now

Kevin Garnett in 1996 (19 years old)

Kevin Garnett now

Kevin Durant in 2006 (18 years old)

Kevin Durant now

Kevin Love in 2007 (18 years old)

Kevin Love now

Kobe Bryant in 1996 (17 years old)

Kobe Bryant now

LeBron James in 2003 (18 years old)

LeBron James now

Manu Ginobili in 2002 (24 years old)

Manu Ginobili now

Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (18 years old)

Carmelo Anthony now

Steve Nash in 1996 (22 years old)

Steve Nash now

Tony Parker in 2001 (19 years old)

Tony Parker now

Pau Gasol in 2003 (23 years old)

Pau Gasol now

Chris Paul in 2004 (18 years old)

Chris Paul now

Paul Pierce in 1996 (19 years old)

Paul Pierce now

Dwyane Wade in 2003 (21 years old)

Dwyane Wade now

Derrick Rose in 2007 (18 years old)

Derrick Rose now

