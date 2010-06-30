Here's The Chinese Companies That WILL Benefit From The Yuan Revaluation

Photo: wikipedia.org

On June 19, China re-abandoned its dollar peg and re-used a basket of currencies to manage Yuan exchange rates. The move should have been good news for Chinese consumers and stock markets because it eased inflation and boosted purchasing power. For example, three years after the July 2005 initial de-peg, the Shanghai Composite had risen 230%.However, transparency problems, less than mature regulatory system and government intervention make investing directly in China a less-than-savory experience. There are over 75 Chinese companies traded in NYSE and NASDAQ which meet more strict rules.



Low P/E Chinese Blue Chips Traded on the U.S. Exchanges

I went thought these 75 stocks and found followings companies with market cap greater than $1 billion, and 12 months trailing P/E lower than 20:

7 Stocks above 200-Day Moving Average

A stock that is trading above its 200 day moving average is in a long term uptrend. Technically this is considered to be a healthy indication. In the list above, the 1st 7 stocks are currently traded above their 200 days moving average.

They are in 3 industries:

Energy – China Petroleum (SNP), SINOPEC (SHI) and CNOOC (CEO)

Telecom – China Mobile (CHL) and China Telecom (CHA)

Airlines – China Southern Airlines (ZNH) and China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

China’s move on the Yuan provides a boost to commodities, energy and travel industrials. China is the largest buyer of many industrial commodities. The Yuan’s gains make them cheaper for Chinese consumers.

Comparison between China Mobile and AT&T

Following table shows that China Mobile and AT&T have the same trailing P/Es, but CHL has much lower debt load:

On the other hand, if you want to short China, you might use UltraShort FTSE/Xinhua China25 Proshares (FXP).

Conclusion

An appreciating Yuan could be a tailwind to a Chinese company that’s deriving most of its revenues from domestic Chinese consumers. With combination of value and technical analysis, you can follow the Yuan’s lead and find stocks which could stand to gain.

However, given the obvious concerns about Europe and potential issues in China such as rising inflation, brewing real estate bubble, falling exports and rising imports, the de-peg of Yuen might not necessary guarantee an appreciated Yuan. After all, China is likely to track more than a dozen currencies in addition to the U.S. dollar in setting the value of its currency. Nonetheless, you could benefit from low P/E, low debt and financial sound companies, regardless where the Yuan’s direction is.

Disclose: long CHL. Data is Yahoo Finance and is valid as of June 27, 2010.

Stocks: CEA, CEO, CHA, CHL, CRIC, CYB, CYOU, EJ, FXI, FXP, GA, GAME, GSH, GXC, HAO, HNP, NTES, PGJ, PTR, PWRD, SHI, SNDA, SNP, STP, T, TAO, TSL, YZC, ZNH

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.